Alex Mwakideu’s public apology to wife, tips on marriage & where many men get it wrong

A video of renowned media personality Alex Mwakideu apologizing to his wife after making a mistake has warmed the hearts of many netizens.
Alex Mwakideu offered a public apology to his wife before sharing tips on how to make marriage work and where most men fail
In an interview with Oga Obinna, Mwakideu recounted that he messed up so badly and had to own up and apologize, promising not to repeat the mistake.
"I thank God for my wife; she is a good woman. I once messed up so badly. It is the way you talk to your wife. Most men deny when they mess up. I own up. I messed up, and I am humbly before you, repenting. Forgive me, my love. And I genuinely ask for forgiveness. If that is your lifetime partner and you have decided to be with them, then you do not want to hurt them daily," Mwakideu explained.
Without delving into the details, the media star offered a public apology to his wife and urged her to use his interview with Obinna as a record should the same thing happen in the future.
"My Mariam, my love, the mother of my house, my heart. There is no other. I do not even want another. The mistake happened, but I am apologising again. Forgive me. It will not happen again, and this is a good record. It will not happen again," he further said.
A section of netizens who reacted to the apology commended him for being courageous enough to own up to his mistakes, apologize for the same and commit to not repeating it.
Others who were perhaps fueled with a desire to know more details noted that it was pointless to offer a public apology for a mistake that happen in private and challenged him to come clean on what happened or save his apology and give it in private without involving the public that was not involved from the onset.
Alex Mwakideu’s tips on marriage and where many men get it wrong
Sharing tips on what makes marriage work, Mwakideu noted that as opposed to growing in love, most men fall in love and end up marrying the people they fall in love with.
He explained that the same way people fall in love is the same way they can fall out of love.
"Marriage is very simple. The mistake men make is they fall in love and want to marry people they fall in love with. But when you fall in love, you can easily fall out of love. You should grow in love. It is a choice, as a man, when you decide, you follow through and stick to that." He explained.