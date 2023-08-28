The sports category has moved to a new website.



Milele FM undertakes 3 changes after Alex Mwakideu's exit to Radio 47

Amos Robi

Alex Mwakideu who previously steered the Milele FM morning show also hosted his first show on Radio 47

Milele FM Presenter Francis Luchivya
Days after the departure of Alex Mwakideu from Mediamax's Milele FM, the station has initiated a series of changes in its lineup, aiming to fill the gap left by the popular host who hosted the morning show.

Recommended articles

Stepping into Mwakideu's shoes is Francis Luchivya, who had been at the helm of the evening show until midnight. Luchivya will now spearhead the morning show alongside Wilbroda Nyaminde.

The return to morning radio marks a homecoming for Luchivya, who previously held a similar role at Radio Citizen before his departure in 2018.

Interestingly, his partner for this new role is Jacquey 'Wilbroda' Nyaminde, a familiar collaborator from their time together at Radio Citizen's 'Jambo Kenya' morning show.

Luchivya's radio journey took off in 2010 when he joined Radio Citizen's 'Jambo Kenya,' a role he assumed after Vincent Ateya's departure.

Milele FM presenters Francis Luchivya and Jacquey 'Wilbroda' Nyaminde
READ: Alex Mwakideu strikes new deal with Radio 47

Ateya had guided the show for seven years before returning to share the helm with Melody Sinzore.

Meanwhile, Milele FM's evening show has seen the introduction of Anita Santuri, who formerly hosted the mid-morning show.

Taking over the mid-morning slot is Mercy Tyra, who will share hosting duties with comedian Mitch.

The remaining programs, including the afternoon show hosted by Mulamwah and Ankali Ray, as well as the Drive Show hosted by MCA Tricky and Chris the Bass, remain untouched.

Milele FM presenters Chris the Bass and MCA Tricky
READ: Wilbroda & Alex Mwakideu clash over education on air

Mulamwah had also announced his exit from the station before he reversed his decision after ironing out issues he said he had with his employer.

Notably, Alex Mwakideu has also embarked on a new chapter, finding a home at Radio 47 where he hosted his first show alongside Emmanuel Mwashumbe.

Both Mwakideu and Mwashumbe have previously hosted Radio Maisha morning show although at different times.

Alex Mwakideu at Radio47 on Saturday, August 19
Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year

Mwakideu left the Standard Group-owned station in 2018 while Mwashumbe left in March 2023.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
