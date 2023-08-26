Alex Mwakideu strikes new deal with Radio 47

The move also marks his departure from Milele FM that was characterized by theatrics even as Cape Media that runs both TV47 and Radio 47 made the news public.

"Radio presenter Alex Mwakideu is set to join Cape Media-owned Swahili radio station Radio47 this coming Monday, August 28," read the statement by Cape Media in part.

Irresistible offer and reunion with Emmanuel Mwashumbe

The deal will see Mwakideu host ‘Breakfast 47’ that will run from 6am to 10 am.

The seasoned journalist will reunite with another top talent in the media, Emmanuel Mwashumbe to host the show.

Speculation is rife the Radio 47 must have given Mwakideu an irresistible offer that made the seasoned journalist part ways with Milele FM where he plied his trade for the last five years.

Mwakideu confirms departure after theatrics

The seasoned journalist also confirmed the move via his socials writing:

“KUANZIA JUMATATU! Itanyonywa! Itapigwa, Tune in to #MwashumbeNaMwakideu on Breakfast47 every weekday from 6am till 10am on #Radio47 #HapaNdipo”.

Last weekend, the renowned media personality was forced to issue a statement after being spotted at Radio 47 on Saturday, August 19, 2023, sparking speculation that he could be headed there just days after announcing his exit from Milele FM before making a hasty retreat and announcing that he would stay with the station.

“Shukran kwa mwaliko @alikauleni jiunge nasi moja kwa moja ndani ya @radio47_ke kuanzia sasa hadi saa tano asubuhi. Mada ni Uanahabari na Elimu. Jamani wanablogu, mimi ni mwalikwa tu. 🙈🤣😂🤣🙈,” Mwakideu wrote on his socials even as Lang’ata Member of Parliament Jalang’o failed to buy his explanation.

"Ati mgeni! Hii mchezo yako tunaijua! 😂😂," Jalang'o said.