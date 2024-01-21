The sports category has moved to a new website.

Babu Owino’s tips on choosing a partner & enjoying marriage

Charles Ouma

Babu Owino gives his take

File image of Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, and his wife Fridah Muthoni Ongili.
Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino has shared his tips on qualities to look for in a partner and offered some pieces of advice to married couples.

The lawmaker noted that couples should learn to appreciate partners who stick with them through challenging times.

On a lighter note, the MP stated that while good women come from God, a good man is determined by how deep the pocket is.

"Good women come from God… a beautiful woman comes from God, a handsome man comes from the bank but all in all the moment we will appreciate the importance of a partner is when there are challenges and the challenges that you go through if your partner is by your side always and supporting you and being strong by your side and praying for you, then that is the right person in your life," Babu Owino explained.

On the qualities to look for in a partner, the lawmaker shared that compatibility, good communication and being reasonable to rise above petty arguments should definitely be on the list, among others.

Valuing and trusting partner

He also questioned why people marry partners who they neither value nor trust.

"Kama huezi mvalue, ama kumtrust why did you marry that person? The most important thing is how do you relate with your partner? Are you compatible? Do you communicate, date or rise above petty issues? Remember marriage is a union between two persons to the exclusion of all others, you only invite God in it," the legislator added during a podcast session with Cultured Times on TikTok.

He also urged men to be responsible and value women who bear children for them.

"Somebody amekubali amekupatia watoto, huyo ni somebody who wants to spend time with you and spend their life with you. So hii maneno ya kuleta story nyingi ni story ya jaba. The moment you have a proper wife, you set a pace," he added.

Babu Owino's wife on why she chose him

The lawmaker is married to Fridah Muthoni Ongili who in a 2021 interview on the MP’s YouTube channel heaped praises on her husband.

“Babu you’re a good man, that is what I would say sums it all. You have a heart of gold and I was able to see that.” She stated in the interview.

“I look at you (Babu) and I see God. I look at our children and see God. I look at the blessings we have and I see Him. You (Babu) are a walking miracle,” she added.

Fridah is an entrepreneur behind a popular fashion brand.

