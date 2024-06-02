Celebrities eyeing elective seats in 2027 & the positions they are interested in

While some are not new to politics, having contested and lost, others are new to the game and 2027 will be the year when they make it to the ballot for the first time, if their declaration of interest in politics is anything to go by.

Below are some celebrities keen on diving

Bahati looking to bounce back as a governor

Kevin Kioko, popularly known as Bahati is not new to politics, having unsuccessfully contested for the Mathare Constituency parliamentary seat on a Jubilee party ticket.

He came a distant third with 8,166 votes and dumped Jubilee for UDA shortly afterwards.

Bahati hopes to bounce back in 2027 by clinching a gubernatorial seat, a position that requires candidates to hold a valid degree certificate.

The singer made the revelations during a performance at Zetech University, enquiring whether students at the institution would welcome him as one of them as he prepares for the contest.

"Nilianguka MP lakini juu nasimama governor nakuja hapa kufanya degree! Mnataka nikuje Zetech? Wangapi mnataka nikuje Zetech? (I failed in my parliamentary bid but will be here to earn a degree as I will be contesting for governorship) Should I join Zetech? How many people want me to join Zetech?)” Bahati said with the crowd cheering.

KRG The Don and National Assembly aspirations

Kenyan Singer KRG The Don is among celebrities keen on venturing into politics with his eyes on a parliamentary seat come 2027.

The ‘Maambo Imechemka’ singer declared his interest in politics during an interview with Betty Kyallo, noting that he has a strategy in place to achieve this goal.

"I want to start with MP. I don't want to disclose. I don't want people to panic saa hii. You know when people hear Bughaa anataka Mp, and then also sitaki kutoa pesa ya matanga. So if I declare it is a certain place, na hao watu wa mahali hio wako na number yangu, sasa they will make it my personal business." KRG declared without revealing the constituency he hopes to represent.

Cassypool keen on Nairobi Gubernatorial seat, currently held by Johnson Sakaja

Social media commentator and content creator Cassypool is keen on becoming the next Nairobi county governor.

Explaining his decision in an interview with Mwende Macharia, Cassypool revealed that being in a political seat is the only way he can fully represent the people.

"In 2027 I will be vying for the Nairobi governor seat by God's grace

"My boss William Samoei Ruto will go for a second term and I cannot go against him. I have to represent people and can only do so by being in an elective post." He explained.

Content creator Kabugi's political ambitions

Content creator Kennedy Kabugi, popularly known as Kabugi is also preparing for his debut in elective politics.

Explaining that he is yet to decide which seat to go for in an interview on May 27, 2024, Kabugi insisted that he must be on the ballot in 2027.

“2027 I will be on the ballot watu wa Sijasettle bado (I haven’t decided yet on which seat) but I must be on the ballot,’ he affirmed.

Mummie Francie eyeing Woman Represntative seat in National Assembly

TikTok sensation and content creator Mummie Francie whose real name is Francisca Mbaye is hoping to be in the National Assembly in 2027, serving as an elected Woman Represtentative.

In a recent interview with Obinna, the TikToker revealed that she is yet to decide which party’s flag she will fly as well as the county to represent.

“I want to be a Woman Representative because I have much to share as a leader,” she said without explaining further.

Eric Omondi hints at Lang'ata parliamentary seat currently held by Jalang'o

Eric Omondi wears many hats, including an activist, a comedian, an entrepreneur and a philanthropist.

He recently hinted at venturing into politics, explaining that he will respond positively if the electorate from the constituency express a desire for his leadership.

“I have never talked about Lang’ata (but if it’s) Kenyans this is what I will tell them. The voice of the people is God’s voice,” he said.

Each elective seat in the country has a set of requirements that aspirants have to meet before joining the contest.

