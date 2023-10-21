I will contest for governor – Bahati declares, speaks on joining university

Explaining his plans, the singer hinted at going back to school to acquire a University degree that is among the requirements for one to run for the position.

The singer made the revelations during a performance at Zetech University, enquiring whether students at the institution would welcome him as one of them as he prepares for the contest.

"Nilianguka MP lakini juu nasimama governor nakuja hapa kufanya degree! Mnataka nikuje Zetech? Wangapi mnataka nikuje Zetech? (I failed in my parliamentary bid but will be here to earn a degree as I will be contesting for governorship) Should I join Zetech? How many people want me to join Zetech?)” Bahati said with the crowd cheering.

The singer who was unsuccessful in his parliamentary bid in 2022 did not disclose which county he hopes to lead.

Unsuccessful parliamentary bid & claims of rejecting Azimio job offer

The youthful musician-turned politician emerged third in the 2022 Mathare parliamentary contest with 8166 votes.

Anthony Oluoch of Orange Democratic Movement carried the day.

Shortly after failing to clinch the seat, Bahati dumped Azimio la Umoja for Kenya Kwanza, joining the United Democratic Alliance party led by President William Ruto.

The next few years will tell whether the singer is serious about his dreams and the steps he takes to realize them, among them being getting the required academic qualifications.

Reeling from the humbling loss, Bahati would claim that he was rigged out without presenting any evidence to back his claims.

"So I did not win, but I knew they would steal my votes, but I tried," Bahati lamented.

was also told to step aside," the singer said.

Without substantiating his claims, the singer also alleged that Azimio reached out with an offer for a job which he declined.

"I was offered a job by the party that lost in the election (Azimio), but I refused," Bahati added.

He went to the extent of questioning and alleging why politicians from his community were told to shelve their ambitions and support others.

"In the past, Mike Sonko was told to step aside, Kalonzo was asked to step aside and Bahati