The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  beauty-and-fashion

Nigerian woman sets new Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

Anna Ajayi

Recently, Nigerians have been on a roll, as they continuously break and set new records!

Nigerian lady sets new Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig [TheStar]
Nigerian lady sets new Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig [TheStar]

This achievement was recognised by the official Guinness World Records organisation.

Williams embarked on this project on November 4, dedicating 11 days and over two million naira to craft the record-breaking wig. Williams shared that the creation involved the use of 1,000 bundles of hair, 12 cans of hair spray, 35 tubes of hair glue, and 6,250 hair clips.

ADVERTISEMENT
Helen Williams working on the wigs [TribuneOnline]
Helen Williams working on the wigs [TribuneOnline] Pulse Nigeria

With a professional career spanning eight years, Williams brought her wealth of experience and courage to the challenge. She's produced 50 to 300 wigs per week and has trained hundreds of students who, in turn, collectively made thousands of wigs.

Despite her extensive experience, Williams shared with GWR, "Finding the materials to make the longest wig was not an easy task," reflecting on the challenges she encountered during the process.

After making this extensive wig, Williams had to lay it out in a straight line for accurate measurement. Various venues, including running tracks, proved insufficient due to the length of the wig.

Helen laid out her extensive wig to be measured [LindaIkeji]
Helen laid out her extensive wig to be measured [LindaIkeji] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, she chose the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway, a long road connecting the cities of Lagos and Abeokuta, to showcase her creation.

Presently, the record-setting wig is now housed in Helen's office, where she welcomes anyone interested to come and admire it.

Reflecting on her achievement, Williams expressed her joy, stating, "This achievement is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. I still cannot believe it."

Congratulations to Helen Williams on this great feat!

Recommended articles

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nigerian woman sets new Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

Nigerian woman sets new Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

10 cold signs your Nairobi landlord wants you to vacate their house

10 cold signs your Nairobi landlord wants you to vacate their house

Interesting story of the Black Mamba bicycle that turns 123 years old in 2023

Interesting story of the Black Mamba bicycle that turns 123 years old in 2023

Royal Wedding: Basoga told to start weeklong celebrations; Muhoozi, Fire Works contribute

Royal Wedding: Basoga told to start weeklong celebrations; Muhoozi, Fire Works contribute

These are 5 reasons men do not vent to their wives or girlfriends

These are 5 reasons men do not vent to their wives or girlfriends

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The artist of the world’s most expensive painting

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The artist of the world’s most expensive painting

Setting boundaries: 10 topics to steer clear of with family, no matter how close

Setting boundaries: 10 topics to steer clear of with family, no matter how close

11 foods that protect your prostate

11 foods that protect your prostate

We found the 3 worst years to be alive

We found the 3 worst years to be alive

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

davide-renne

Davide Renne, Gucci & Moschino designer dies aged 46

1990s outfits in vogue 2023

Here are some 1990s fashions that are still in vogue in 2023