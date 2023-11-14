Nigerian woman sets new Guinness World Record for longest handmade wig

This achievement was recognised by the official Guinness World Records organisation.

Williams embarked on this project on November 4, dedicating 11 days and over two million naira to craft the record-breaking wig. Williams shared that the creation involved the use of 1,000 bundles of hair, 12 cans of hair spray, 35 tubes of hair glue, and 6,250 hair clips.

With a professional career spanning eight years, Williams brought her wealth of experience and courage to the challenge. She's produced 50 to 300 wigs per week and has trained hundreds of students who, in turn, collectively made thousands of wigs.

Despite her extensive experience, Williams shared with GWR, "Finding the materials to make the longest wig was not an easy task," reflecting on the challenges she encountered during the process.

After making this extensive wig, Williams had to lay it out in a straight line for accurate measurement. Various venues, including running tracks, proved insufficient due to the length of the wig.

Eventually, she chose the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway, a long road connecting the cities of Lagos and Abeokuta, to showcase her creation.

Presently, the record-setting wig is now housed in Helen's office, where she welcomes anyone interested to come and admire it.

Reflecting on her achievement, Williams expressed her joy, stating, "This achievement is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. I still cannot believe it."