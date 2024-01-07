See what all the stars wore to the 2024 Golden Globe Awards
The event which held Sunday night saw stars come out to play in sharp sartorial offerings, bedazzled with diamonds.
As the year begins to take off, stars have been thrust immediately into the endless cycle of award season. This means that their fashion game has to be spinning into overdrive as they campaign for prestigious accolades.
Already the events are in full swing. Kicking things off this year is the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Hosted by Jo Koy at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, USA, the event was held Sunday night and saw stars come out to play in sharp sartorial offerings, bedazzled with diamonds.
See some of the looks from the 2024 Golden Globe Awards:
Selena Gomez
Ayo Edebiri
David Oyelowo
Jennifer Aniston
Amanda Seyfried
Lenny Kravitz
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Matt Bomer
Jared Leto
Cillian Murphy
Mark Ronson
Timothée Chalamet
Andrew Scott
Gloria Campano and Bradley Cooper
Rachel Brosnahan
Natalie Portman
Charles Melton
Julianne Moore
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
Billie Eilish
Jennifer Lopez
Trevor Noah
Ramy Youssef
Nicholas Braun
Fantasia Barrino
Issa Rae
Meryl Streep
Oprah Winfrey
Margot Robbie
Carey Mulligan
Jon Batiste
Giada Colagrande and Willem Dafoe
Leonardo DiCaprio
Emma Stone
Pedro Pascal
Jeremy Allen White
Kevin Costner
Florence Pugh
James Marsden
Angela Bassett
Skai Jackson in Jenny Packham
Justin Hartley
Bella Ramsey
Mario Lopez
Julia Garner
Jelani Alladin
Quinta Bunson in custom Balmain
Gillian Anderson
Kristen Wiig
Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum
Barry Keoghan
Matthew Macfadyen
Hannah Waddingham
Hunter Schafer
Wanda Sykes
J. Smith-Cameron
Elle Fanning
Simu Liu
Gabriel Macht
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Brandon Sklenar
Gina Torres
Tyler James Williams
John Ortiz
Jonathan Bailey
Helen Mirren
Lisa Ann Walter
Dylan Mulvaney
Colman Domingo
Wilmer Valderrama
Jeffrey Wright
Gary Oldman
Matt Friend
Jeannie Mai in Carolina Herrera
Zuri Hall
Scott Evans
Josh Brubaker
President of Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann
