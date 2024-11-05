Shiquo quenches customers' thirst with new wigs ranging from Sh1,450

Shiquo Wahii Styles has once again delivered for her loyal customers, offering a new range of wigs that’s already making waves online.
Just a day after announcing her latest offering, businesswoman Shiquo HiiStyle has showcased the types of wigs her customers can order ranging from Sh1,450.
Known for her affordability, Shiquo continues to surprise Kenyans with products that fit their budget even in tough economic times.
Fans often hail her as the 'saviour' for shoppers looking for quality without breaking the bank.
Shiquo's wigs sell out in 10 minutes
Brazilian Grade 12A hair normally represent the highest quality human hair with a soft texture and long-lasting durability.
Shiquo’s prices ranges from Sh3,500 to Sh700 as she shared on social media:
- 10-inch wigs for Sh3,500
- 12-inch wigs for Sh4,000
- 16-inch wigs for Sh6,200
- 18-inch wigs for Sh7,000
- Pixie for Sh1,450
- 8-inch Brazillian 10A bob wig for Sh2,500
- 10-inch Brazillian 10A bob wig for Sh3,000
Within minutes of her posting the new collection, customers flooded her website to make purchases.
In fact, so many shoppers were eager to buy that the wigs seemed to have sold out almost instantly, leaving some fans disappointed.
“Shiquo, in 10 minutes all wigs sold out? Ladies, you were really waiting for this!” wrote a fan, Sophy Ruto, on her post.
Mixed reactions from competitors
Shiquo’s pricing stands out even more when compared to similar products on the market. Her wigs are available at almost half the price of other sellers in the country.
While customers celebrate her efforts, some business owners are expressing mixed feelings. By offering such low prices, Shiquo is giving customers a competitive edge. But this has also sparked concern among some sellers in the beauty industry who worry that her presence could affect their businesses.
One of the latest to voice her concerns is Bentah, a seller of cosmetic products. In a recent TikTok video, Bentah asked Shiquo to let her know in advance if she plans to enter the cosmetics industry. Bentah even jokingly stated that she would close her shop beforehand if Shiquo decides to venture into cosmetics to avoid the competition.
“Shiquo, kindly, if you know you’re planning to come to this side of cosmetics, please answer me early enough so that I close my shop before you plug people. I don’t want to be embarrassed or forced to close my shop like others,” Bentah said in a TikTok video.
Despite this response, Kenyans have largely rallied behind Shiquo, showing support for her efforts to make quality items accessible and affordable. And while some may find the competition tough, Shiquo’s popularity shows no signs of slowing down.