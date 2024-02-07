The sports category has moved to a new website.

10 signs to know you’re an attractive person

Anna Ajayi

Wondering if you're a head-turner?

How to know you’re attractive [Pinterest]

Being attractive goes beyond conventional beauty standards. It's in the way you carry yourself, interact with others, and yes, in the way others respond to you.

If you're nodding along to these signs, take it as a confirmation that you're indeed someone with a magnetic pull. Attractiveness is subjective, and what truly matters is how you feel about yourself. So, wear your attractiveness with humility and confidence, and let your light shine.

Here's the scoop on the top signs that you're more attractive than you might believe:

If you're often showered with praises about your looks or style, take it as sign number one. People don't just hand out compliments; if you're getting a lot, it's because there's something about you that's catching their eye.

Ever catch someone looking at you a tad longer than normal? That's a dead giveaway. Attractive folks tend to draw stares from strangers, whether they're just passing by or sitting across you on the train.

People are naturally drawn to help those they find appealing. If you notice folks are more willing to lend you a hand, it could be your attractiveness casting a little spell.

At gatherings, do you find people gravitating towards you, striking up conversations or wanting to spend time with you? Your appeal is not just physical but also about the vibe you give off.

A sudden spike in your social media followers or friend requests, especially from people you barely know, is a modern-day indicator of your attractiveness.

If you often catch your reflection and think, "Not bad at all," trust that instinct. Self-perception is a big clue, and feeling good about what you see in the mirror reflects how others see you too.

Are people doing a double-take when you walk by? It's not just in the movies. Real-life double-takes are a solid indicator that there's something about you that demands a second look.

Attractiveness isn't just skin deep. A confident demeanour can elevate your attractiveness, making people see you in a more appealing light. If you carry yourself with confidence, people notice.

If you're photogenic and often find yourself being the star of photos, it's not just good camera luck. It's your natural appeal shining through, making you the focal point more often than not.

It's not just about your face or body. If you receive compliments on your energy, vibe, or how you make people feel, your attractiveness is multifaceted, encompassing both your physical appearance and your persona.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people.

