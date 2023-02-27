12 secrets every woman should know for healthy, beautiful nails

Healthy and well-maintained nails not only make your hands look beautiful but they also indicate overall good health.

Maintaining healthy nails, however, can be challenging for women due to everyday tasks that are mostly done by hand.

Nevertheless, by following these 12 simple tips and tricks, women can keep their nails healthy and strong.

Keep your nails clean and dry

Keeping your nails clean and dry is the first step to maintaining healthy nails.

Dirty and damp nails can lead to bacterial and fungal infections. Hence, washing your hands with soap and water regularly and drying your hands after washing them is crucial.

Trim your nails regularly

Trimming your nails regularly can help prevent them from splitting and breaking.

Use a good quality nail clipper and trim your nails straight to avoid ingrowing nails.

Avoid biting your nails

Biting nails has been linked to nailbed damage and an increased likelihood of developing infections.

Try to break the habit by keeping your nails short and using nail polish that tastes bitter.

Use nail polish and nail polish remover sparingly

While nail polish can make your nails look beautiful, using it too often can damage them.

Nail polish remover can also dry out your nails and cuticles. Hence, it is essential to use nail polish and polish remover sparingly.

Moisturize your nails and cuticles

Moisturising your nails and cuticles is crucial for maintaining healthy nails. Regularly use a good hand cream or cuticle oil to hydrate your nails and cuticles.

Wear gloves when doing household chores

Wearing gloves while doing household chores such as washing dishes and cleaning can protect your nails from damage.

Remember, chemicals in cleaning agents and hot water can dry out your nails and cuticles, leading to weak and brittle nails.

Avoid using your nails as tools

Using your nails as tools can lead to cracks and breaks.

Use appropriate tools such as scissors or a knife instead of using your nails to open bottles or packages.

Embrace healthy eating

This is crucial for maintaining healthy nails.

Ensure you always have balanced meals and include foods rich in vitamins and minerals such as biotin, vitamin E, and zinc, which can help keep your nails strong and healthy.

Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water can keep your nails hydrated and prevent them from becoming brittle and weak.

Don't overdo it with nail extensions

Nail extensions such as acrylic or gel nails can damage your natural nails.

Avoid getting them too often, and take a break between applications to allow your natural nails to recover.

Visit a professional nail technician

Regularly visiting a professional nail technician can help keep your nails healthy and strong.

A professional can provide tips and tricks specific to your nail type and recommend products to help maintain them.

Keep an eye on your nails

