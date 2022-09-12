3 reasons you should apply lime juice on your face

The aforementioned benefits make it one of the best kitchen ingredients for your skin. Lime juice, whether taken orally or applied topically, benefits your skin in several ways.

1.. Treats Dark Spots

Due to its skin lightening properties, lime is considered as a natural bleaching agent. Dip a cotton ball in lime juice and apply to the darkened portions of your skin and leave it for 30 minutes. Wash off with cleans water

2.. Treats acne and pimples

Women with oily skin who suffering from acne, pimples, and blemishes can get flawless skin by applying lime on their face. Treat this skin condition with lime juice and honey face pack for effective results.

The antibiotic properties of lime juice inhibit the growth of the acne-causing bacteria. Make this face pack a skincare regimen to get rid of scars left by pimples.

3.. Lime For glowing skin