Uhuru at 64: Enduring bond with Kenyans & the power of humanity in leadership

Few leaders evoke as much affection, debate, and enduring admiration as Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta.

Uhuru who turned 64 years old is a revered statesman who commands respect locally and abroad having forged a distinct political identity marked by charisma, resilience, and an unmistakable warmth that endeared him to Kenyans.

With a warm personality, genuine in his dealings and with relatable experiences, Uhuru sparks excitement whenever he steps out for public or private events that are the hallmarks of his genuine friendships forged over the years.

His rise to leadership was not only a continuation of a legacy but also the start of a new era that many Kenyans cherish.

Uhuru's enduring appeal

In a continent where leadership is often judged by power, influence and money, Uhuru Kenyatta’s enduring appeal rests on something deeper his humanity: he led with emotion, engaged with humour, and governed with an understanding that leadership is, above all, about people.

Uhuru also forged genuine friendships that continue to thrive with the public getting a glimpse of the depth of these connections when he honours his friends (and their families) with his presence including at events such as weddings, funerals and birthdays.

His interactions with Kenyans have been genuine and not for the cameras or political mileage as those who have had the chance to interact with the fourth president have confirmed.

Early life & education

Uhuru was born on October 26 1961 at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi two years before Kenya gained independence with his father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta becoming Kenya’s first Prime Minister upon independence. Jomo Kenyatta also became the first President when Kenya became a republic in 1964.

File image of a young Uhuru Kenyatta with his father Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi and Charles Njonjo

Growing up in the shadows of power and influence with his father as the President, Uhuru got the best education locally and abroad, attending St Mary's School in Nairobi.

The death of his father in 1978 marked the end of a chapter in Kenya’s history with the presidency transitioning to Daniel Arap Moi who was the Vice President at the time of Kenyatta’s death.

The family established close ties with Moi and remained in the good books of the regime all through.

After completing his studies at St Mary’s school, Uhuru was hired by the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) as a teller worked as a teller on a monthly salary of Sh600.

He resigned and joined Amherst College where he studied political science and economics.

Building a business empire: Life before politics

Upon his return, Uhuru found his footing in business, establishing his own horticultural business while also taking responsibility for managing his family’s businesses.

While managing the family businesses, Uhuru remained active in politics and served as the local branch of KANU in 1997.

He contested for a parliamentary seat in the 1997 general election but lost.

This loss did not deter President Moi who was keen on grooming Uhuru for greater roles in government and elective politics.

Moi appointed him to chair the Kenya Tourist Board in 1999, and a year later, Uhuru was also appointed to chair the Disaster Emergency Response Committee.

Moi's political masterclass that ushered Uhuru into parliament

In 2001, Moi orchestrated a political masterclass straight from his books which saw Mark Too resign as a nominated MP and replaced by Uhuru.

A month later, Uhuru was appointed Minister for Local Government as Moi continued to groom him for greater things.

The final year of Moi’s rule (2002) was perhaps one of the most dramatic ones as Uhuru was elected as one of four vice-chairs of KANU and afterwards picked as the party’s candidate in the 2002 presidential elections.

He went on to lose the contest to Mwai Kibaki who was backed by a united opposition under the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC), conceding defeat and becoming the leader of opposition.

Shelving presidential ambitions for Kibaki

A fallout in the NARC government catalysed by broken pre-election promises and opposition to the proposed constitution backed by the president left Kibaki badly weakened as the country headed into yet another election with Raila Odinga on the path to victory.

Like his mentor, Uhuru pulled a move that shocked many when he led KANU in backing Kibaki in the 2007 presidential election, marking the first time that the official opposition was backing the government in an election.

The result of the election was disputed, and after the post-election violence of 2007/2008, a grand coalition government was formed with Kibaki as the President, Raila Odinga as the Prime Minister and Kalonzo Musyoka becoming the Vice President.

Uhuru was appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister alongside Mudavadi and also served as Minister for Finance.

From ICC to the presidency

Not long after this, Uhuru landed at the International Criminal Court after he was linked to the violence that rocked the nation.

With the charges hanging over his head, he teamed up with co-accused William Ruto in the 2013 election to clinch the presidency and successfully won a second term in 2017.

Uhuru's presidency

Despite its challenges and criticism, Uhuru’s government recorded several achievements.

Huduma centers were established across the country, bringing crucial government services closer to the people.

Infrastructure projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the Nairobi Expressway among many others.

Kenya also had a functioning healthcare system with his administration supporting the construction of hospitals across the country while also upgrading existing ones.

File image of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta during an impromptu visit to a medical facility in 2021

Initiatives such as Linda Mama and National Health Insurance Fund worked well without additional burden to taxpayers, with health facilities equipped. Strikes were also not common.

Education remained affordable and accessible, with earning proceeding largely interrupted. Strikes were rare and when they happened, the experts in his government would work swiftly to find solutions.

The weight of taxation remained bearable with inflation within reasonable range as his administration focused on tackling unemployment, attracting investment and developing the country.

Irrigation projects, dams and rural electrification, digitisation of government services became some of the initiatives under his administration.

Uhuru is also credited with successfully steering the country through the Covid-19 pandemic that was an unprecedented time.

Like all previous and current regimes, corruption was a huge concern.

Truce with Raila & fallout with Ruto

In touch with the reality that he was leading a deeply divided and polarised nation, Uhuru reached out to his former rival, Raila Odinga in a landmark truce that saw political temperatures drop.

This truce catalysed the fallout with his deputy, William Ruto who was not impressed and began plotting his way to the top.

Despite the backing of the incumbent, Ruto defied odds and floored Odinga in the 2022 election but found himself in the same spot in 2024.

He had to look for Raila to prop his administration and ink a deal that birthed the broad-based government.

Life in retirement

In a continent where peaceful handover of power is rare, Uhuru handed over power to President William Ruto peacefully with a smile despite his preferred candidate having lost the contest and retreated to retirement in 2022.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta interacting with Kenyans at a recent event

His charisma, resilience, and an unmistakable warmth endeared him to millions.

His presence in public not only sparks excitement, but also evokes expression of endless love and cheers from Kenyans who appreciate his role in advancing the nation.