RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 nasty things that happen when you don't wash bedsheets regularly

Amos Robi

Having clean bedsheets is crucial in ensuring ample sleep and maintaining good health

A photo of dirty bedsheets
A photo of dirty bedsheets

Beds are places of rest and relaxation, providing us with a space to relax and recharge. The state of our bedsheets plays an important role in ensuring this comfort and promoting overall good health.

Neglecting proper bed sheet hygiene can result in creating a breeding ground for bacteria, allergens, and other harmful substances.

In this article, we will look at the potential health risks associated with dirty bedsheets.

Dirty bedsheets can harbour bacteria that accumulate from sweat, dead skin cells, and other bodily fluids.

These bacteria can cause various infections if they come into contact with open wounds or compromised skin.

Skin infections and respiratory issues are among the health problems that can arise from bacterial contamination on bedsheets.

Mites thrive in moist environments, making dirty bedsheets an ideal breeding ground for these small creatures. Dust mite droppings contain allergens that can trigger allergic reactions

Symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, itching, and respiratory issue can occur due to prolonged exposure to dust mites and their allergens.

Failure to maintain clean bedsheets increases the risk of bedbug infestations.

Bedbugs are small, blood-feeding insects that can hide and multiply within the folds and crevices of bedding. Their bites can cause itching, skin rashes, and even secondary infections if scratched excessively.

Eliminating a bedbug infestation can be a headache as they reproduce quickly and in huge numbers.

Hot to get rid of bedbugs(thestar)
Hot to get rid of bedbugs(thestar) Getting rid of bedbugs Pulse Live Kenya

READ:

Moisture from sweat and other bodily fluids can create an ideal environment for fungal growth on bedsheets.

Fungi such as Candida and Aspergillus can thrive in these conditions, potentially leading to skin infections like athlete's foot and yeast infections. Individuals with compromised immune systems are particularly susceptible to such infections.

Unclean bedsheets can accumulate dust and other airborne particles that may trigger respiratory conditions like asthma and allergies. Breathing in these particles night after night can result in persistent coughing, sneezing and difficulty breathing.

Sick man coughing(nation)
Sick man coughing(nation) Risks of being underweight Pulse Live Kenya
Wash your bedsheets at least once a week in hot water to eliminate microorganisms and allergens effectively. Use a gentle detergent and follow the manufacturer's instructions for care.

Consuming food and snacks in bed increases the likelihood of spills and stains, attracting pests and making room for bacterial growth.

Eat at the dining area before leaving for bed.

Photo of woman eating in bed
Photo of woman eating in bed Photo of woman eating in bed Pulse Live Kenya
Showering before bed helps remove dirt, sweat, and oils from your body, minimizing the transfer of these substances onto your sheets.

Additionally, wearing clean pyjamas can further reduce contamination.

Use good mattress and pillow covers to create a barrier against allergens, dust mites, and bed bugs. These covers are washable and help maintain a cleaner sleeping surface. The covers also ensure the pillows and covers which are not washable do not get dirty.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

