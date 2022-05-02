5 myths about allergies

Food allergies

Drug allergy

Contact dermatitis

Latex allergy

Allergic bronchitis

Seasonal allergies

Here are some of the common myths about allergies:

1. There is no treatment for allergies:

Although there is no cure for allergies, there are a number of treatment options that can help to alleviate symptoms. Examples of these treatments include decongestants, nasal steroid sprays, antihistamines, and allergy immunotherapy. Allergic reactions can also be prevented once the cause is identified. Taking steps like avoiding exposure to the allergen and seeking medical care when exposed to the allergen can also prevent allergic reactions.

2.Allergies are a lifelong condition:

Some allergies persist for life, but some allergies may just fade away over time, depending on the allergy and its severity. According to studies, 60 to 80 percent of young children will overcome a milk or egg allergy by the age of 16. Twenty percent of children will outgrow a peanut allergy by the age of 16, and 4 to 5 percent of children will outgrow a fish or shellfish allergy by the age of 16.

3.Allergies and colds are the same thing:

Allergies and colds are two different things, even though they share similar symptoms like blocked nose and runny eyes. Unlike colds, which last for one to two weeks, allergies can last for a long period of time. While colds are caused by viruses, allergies are the body's response to allergens.

4.Only children are victims of allergic reactions.

Evidence shows that adults can also develop allergies and nearly half of food-allergic adults developed their allergies in adulthood.