RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 myths about allergies

Authors:

Gloria Idowu

Allergy is the body's immune system's response to a certain substance.

allergies
allergies

Common allergic reactions include:

Recommended articles
  • Food allergies
  • Drug allergy
  • Contact dermatitis
  • Latex allergy
  • Allergic bronchitis
  • Seasonal allergies

Here are some of the common myths about allergies:

1. There is no treatment for allergies:

Although there is no cure for allergies, there are a number of treatment options that can help to alleviate symptoms. Examples of these treatments include decongestants, nasal steroid sprays, antihistamines, and allergy immunotherapy. Allergic reactions can also be prevented once the cause is identified. Taking steps like avoiding exposure to the allergen and seeking medical care when exposed to the allergen can also prevent allergic reactions.

2.Allergies are a lifelong condition:

Some allergies persist for life, but some allergies may just fade away over time, depending on the allergy and its severity. According to studies, 60 to 80 percent of young children will overcome a milk or egg allergy by the age of 16. Twenty percent of children will outgrow a peanut allergy by the age of 16, and 4 to 5 percent of children will outgrow a fish or shellfish allergy by the age of 16.

3.Allergies and colds are the same thing:

Allergies and colds are two different things, even though they share similar symptoms like blocked nose and runny eyes. Unlike colds, which last for one to two weeks, allergies can last for a long period of time. While colds are caused by viruses, allergies are the body's response to allergens.

4.Only children are victims of allergic reactions.

Evidence shows that adults can also develop allergies and nearly half of food-allergic adults developed their allergies in adulthood.

Allergies aren't a serious health condition. For some individuals, allergic reactions can lead to anaphylaxis, which is severe and life-threatening. Even seasonal allergies like hay fever can reduce a person's quality of sleep.

Authors:

Gloria Idowu Gloria Idowu Gloria Idowu is a content creator and a lifestyle blogger.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 myths about allergies

5 myths about allergies

Signs that say you're a lady in the streets, freak in the sheets

Signs that say you're a lady in the streets, freak in the sheets

Kenyan youth can now access info on their sexual and reproductive health

Kenyan youth can now access info on their sexual and reproductive health

NTV poaches another top KTN news anchor, weeks after Ben Kitili

NTV poaches another top KTN news anchor, weeks after Ben Kitili

Meet ex-Switch TV news anchor who is now a hairdresser [Video]

Meet ex-Switch TV news anchor who is now a hairdresser [Video]

6 ways to successfully destroy your relationship, as a man

6 ways to successfully destroy your relationship, as a man

Actress Mama Baha welcomes first child into her family [Photo]

Actress Mama Baha welcomes first child into her family [Photo]

Does he take you serious or not? This is how to know

Does he take you serious or not? This is how to know

50 truth or dare questions that will heat up your relationship right now

50 truth or dare questions that will heat up your relationship right now

Trending

5 ways to white eyes naturally

___9100493___2018___11___13___15___download

Green apples: The beauty benefits of this food is incredible

Green apples

7 health benefits of ginger drink

7 health benefits of ginger drink

Kenyan youth can now access info on their sexual and reproductive health

Doreen Wafula, Mathare North Youth Representative