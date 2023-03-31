The sports category has moved to a new website.

6 reasons your nipples hurt

Anne Wangechi

Here's why they are hurting.

___9070185___2018___11___5___7___hard_breast_lump
___9070185___2018___11___5___7___hard_breast_lump

Nipples are very sensitive to both stimulation and irritation.

When they hurt, it might get too uncomfortable to even put on a bra. And while the soreness doesn’t necessarily mean something serious, sometimes it could be a medical condition that should not be ignored.

Here are some reasons as to why your nipples might be hurting:

Since they are very sensitive, nipples could react from chemicals from soaps, lotions, fabric, or laundry detergents. So if you notice that your nipples are hurting after changing your soaps, it could be simply an allergy.

This is a serious condition that needs treatment. It’s common during breastfeeding and leads to painful nipples and breast. You could also experience fatigue, chills and fever. When the milk stays in the breast for too long, it leads to an infection.

___9070213___2018___11___5___7___o-MOM-BREASTFEEDING-facebook ece-auto-gen
Your hormones can go haywire during menstruation leading to tender and sore nipples. The good news however, is that this kind of pain is short-lived and you don’t have to seek medication.

Got you by surprise? Well, the same yeast infections that affect your private parts can also affect your nipples causing you pain. This mostly happens to women who wear bras with a non-breathable fabric. Breastfeeding mums are also at the risk of getting thrush from their babies. The infections, luckily, are easily treated with antibiotic.

ALSO READ: What happens when yeast infection is not treated

Congratulations to you! You might soon be a mom. Before you even experience morning sickness or a missed period, your nipples might be the first sign that you are pregnant. So if you are not using birth control or haven’t been exercising lately, you may consider having a pregnancy test as the first thing.

Exercise is good for your overall health. However, if you need to get a well-fitting bra for the same. The wrong fabric or ill-fitting bra will definitely cause you nipple pain.

Anne Wangechi

