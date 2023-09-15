The sports category has moved to a new website.

Try these 7 delicious healthy snacks for optimal brain performance

Samiah Ogunlowo

A well-fed brain is a sharp brain, snack wisely and enjoy the cognitive rewards.

It is crucial to fuel our brains with the right nutrients [Femina Hu]

To support its optimal performance, it's crucial to fuel our brains with the right nutrients. And one way to do this is by incorporating brain-boosting snacks into your diet.

Here are seven delicious and nutritious snacks that can help nourish your mind, keeping you sharp and focused throughout the day;

Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and seeds such as flaxseeds and chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and essential vitamins. These nutrients are known to improve cognitive function and protect your brain against age-related decline. Grab a handful of mixed nuts or sprinkle seeds on your yoghurt for a brain-boosting snack.

Blueberries are often referred to as "brain berries" for their impressive cognitive benefits. They are packed with antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which have been shown to enhance memory and protect brain cells. Enjoy them on their own or add them to your morning oatmeal or yogurt.

Yes, you read that right—dark chocolate can be good for your brain! It contains flavonoids that may improve blood flow to the brain, enhancing cognitive function. Opt for dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content to reap the benefits.

Just remember to enjoy it in moderation. [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Greek yoghurt is an excellent source of protein and probiotics, which are beneficial for gut health. A healthy gut has been linked to improved brain function and mood regulation. Top your Greek yoghurt with honey and berries for a tasty and brain-boosting treat.

Avocado is a nutrient powerhouse, rich in healthy fats, fibre, and vitamins. The monounsaturated fats in avocados support healthy blood flow, which is essential for optimal brain function. Spread mashed avocado on whole-grain toast for a satisfying snack.

Salmon is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA, which is essential for brain health. These fats can improve memory and cognitive abilities. Enjoy grilled or baked salmon as a savoury snack, or add it to a salad for an extra brain boost.

Kale is a leafy green packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Baking kale into crispy chips is a tasty way to enjoy its brain-boosting benefits. These chips are rich in vitamin K, which is known for its role in brain health.

Kale chips [The Kitchn]
Kale chips [The Kitchn] Pulse Nigeria
Nourishing your brain with the right snacks can have a significant impact on your cognitive function, memory, and overall mental well-being.

Incorporate these delicious and healthy options into your daily diet to support your brain's vitality.

Remember, a well-fed brain is a sharp brain, so snack wisely and enjoy the cognitive rewards.

