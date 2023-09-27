The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

8 things you are doing wrong during your shower

Martha Kemigisha

Showering is a pretty straightforward cleansing with the end goal of slipping into cosy clothes or your neat and comfortable bed, refreshed and feeling great. Though lasting a relatively short period of time, a lot can happen which can be damaging even though you feel refreshed. We look at eight habits that you need to cut out of your showering time and routine.

8 things you are doing wrong during your shower/Courtesy
8 things you are doing wrong during your shower/Courtesy

To make the entire process more efficient and better for your skin, there are healthy shower habits to live by. The tools you use, the water temperature, and even your choice of body wash can have an effect on your skin. These are the most common mistakes that occur during shower time.

Lukewarm water for showering is better than a hot shower. Hot showers open the pores, strip the skin of natural oils, and wick much-needed moisture away from the skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Showering two or more times a day can dry out the skin because you’re constantly rinsing away your body’s natural oils and moisture. Unless you get sweaty every single day, you really only need to shower a few times a week at most, according to Marina Peredo, M.D., cosmetic and medical board-certified dermatologist and associate clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Start by shortening the time you spend in the shower if the thought of skipping a shower makes you uncomfortable.

Your beloved tropical, fruit-infused body wash may cause you problems. Unless you’ve read the ingredients label, you probably have no idea what’s really inside that bottle. Many cleansers are made with fragrances, preservatives, and sulfates that can increase the chances of irritation. This is especially true if your skin is cracked, dry, and sensitive.

READ: Difference between whitening, lightening, and brightening creams

ADVERTISEMENT

Look for oil-based cleansers formulated for sensitive skin, since the oil will help your skin retain moisture.

8 things you are doing wrong during your shower/Pexels
8 things you are doing wrong during your shower/Pexels Pulse

No matter what fabric your washcloth is made of, you shouldn’t be reusing the same washcloth two days in a row without throwing it in the laundry. Damp fabrics are a breeding ground for bacteria, fungi, and mould. If you don't want to add your sponge to the laundry pile, try using your hands with a foaming body wash instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hot and steamy environment in the shower is a breeding ground for bacteria. This is why you are discouraged from leaving your exfoliation items in the bathroom. Your shower loofah is supposed to be super dry in between use and bleached regularly.

READ: 10 beauty care go-to items

Exfoliating helps get rid of dead skin cells that sit on your skin’s surface, leaving your skin looking dull. However, over-exfoliation (exfoliating beyond two to three times a week) will expose below layers of your skin, weaken skin-barrier function and, in some cases, trigger inflammation. If the barrier function is damaged, the skin becomes vulnerable to infection from microorganisms, such as bacteria and fungi, and leads to sensitivity and irritation.

READ: The right way to use body scrubs for glowing skin

ADVERTISEMENT

Try your best to stick to shaving in the direction in which your hair grows. If you shave in many different directions, you increase the chances of razor bumps, irritation, and even ingrown hairs because of the angle the hair was shaved off.

8 things you are doing wrong during your shower/Pexels
8 things you are doing wrong during your shower/Pexels Pulse

Studies have shown that moisturizing immediately after bathing gives significantly better hydration compared to delayed moisturizing or not moisturizing at all. This is even more important when you’ve just shaved your legs in the shower.

ADVERTISEMENT

We recommend a petrolatum-based moisturizer to coat and protect the skin post-shower.

Turn down the shower water temperature, shorten the duration of your showers when you don't need a heavy cleanse, tone down the scrubbing, practice shaving discipline, wash your exfoliation items, and moisturise as soon as the shower ends.

Recommended articles

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Is Africa preserving indigenous languages? South African researcher points out 2 catalysts

Is Africa preserving indigenous languages? South African researcher points out 2 catalysts

8 things you are doing wrong during your shower

8 things you are doing wrong during your shower

Why some people refrigerate their condoms before use

Why some people refrigerate their condoms before use

Pinky Ghelani's 'What Women Want' initiative gets a boost

Pinky Ghelani's 'What Women Want' initiative gets a boost

6 ways to style your sisterlocks, according to Marya Okoth

6 ways to style your sisterlocks, according to Marya Okoth

10 fun activities to keep you busy when it's raining according to AI

10 fun activities to keep you busy when it's raining according to AI

7 celebrities redefining fashion with crop tops

7 celebrities redefining fashion with crop tops

5 things nobody tells you about having a sugar daddy

5 things nobody tells you about having a sugar daddy

5 simple hacks for removing chewing gum stuck on your clothes

5 simple hacks for removing chewing gum stuck on your clothes

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Saggy boobs are normal [Pinterest]

If you feel insecure about your boobs, read this

You may have been brushing wrong since childhood [Envato]

7 toothbrushing mistakes you make and how to correct them

Tattoo artist tattooing a client's arm [Photo: Pavel Danilyuk]

5 groups of people who should never get a tattoo

It's harder to get pregnant during these three months - Research/Pexels

It's harder to get pregnant during these three months - Research