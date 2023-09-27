To make the entire process more efficient and better for your skin, there are healthy shower habits to live by. The tools you use, the water temperature, and even your choice of body wash can have an effect on your skin. These are the most common mistakes that occur during shower time.
8 things you are doing wrong during your shower
Showering is a pretty straightforward cleansing with the end goal of slipping into cosy clothes or your neat and comfortable bed, refreshed and feeling great. Though lasting a relatively short period of time, a lot can happen which can be damaging even though you feel refreshed. We look at eight habits that you need to cut out of your showering time and routine.
1. You’re taking extremely hot showers
Lukewarm water for showering is better than a hot shower. Hot showers open the pores, strip the skin of natural oils, and wick much-needed moisture away from the skin.
2. You’re showering too often
Showering two or more times a day can dry out the skin because you’re constantly rinsing away your body’s natural oils and moisture. Unless you get sweaty every single day, you really only need to shower a few times a week at most, according to Marina Peredo, M.D., cosmetic and medical board-certified dermatologist and associate clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Start by shortening the time you spend in the shower if the thought of skipping a shower makes you uncomfortable.
3. You’re using products with irritating ingredients
Your beloved tropical, fruit-infused body wash may cause you problems. Unless you’ve read the ingredients label, you probably have no idea what’s really inside that bottle. Many cleansers are made with fragrances, preservatives, and sulfates that can increase the chances of irritation. This is especially true if your skin is cracked, dry, and sensitive.
Look for oil-based cleansers formulated for sensitive skin, since the oil will help your skin retain moisture.
4. You’re re-using yesterday’s washcloth
No matter what fabric your washcloth is made of, you shouldn’t be reusing the same washcloth two days in a row without throwing it in the laundry. Damp fabrics are a breeding ground for bacteria, fungi, and mould. If you don't want to add your sponge to the laundry pile, try using your hands with a foaming body wash instead.
5. You’re leaving your loofah in your shower
The hot and steamy environment in the shower is a breeding ground for bacteria. This is why you are discouraged from leaving your exfoliation items in the bathroom. Your shower loofah is supposed to be super dry in between use and bleached regularly.
6. You’re overdoing it with the scrubbing
Exfoliating helps get rid of dead skin cells that sit on your skin’s surface, leaving your skin looking dull. However, over-exfoliation (exfoliating beyond two to three times a week) will expose below layers of your skin, weaken skin-barrier function and, in some cases, trigger inflammation. If the barrier function is damaged, the skin becomes vulnerable to infection from microorganisms, such as bacteria and fungi, and leads to sensitivity and irritation.
7. You’re shaving in all directions
Try your best to stick to shaving in the direction in which your hair grows. If you shave in many different directions, you increase the chances of razor bumps, irritation, and even ingrown hairs because of the angle the hair was shaved off.
8. You’re not moisturizing immediately after you shower
Studies have shown that moisturizing immediately after bathing gives significantly better hydration compared to delayed moisturizing or not moisturizing at all. This is even more important when you’ve just shaved your legs in the shower.
We recommend a petrolatum-based moisturizer to coat and protect the skin post-shower.
Sticking to a healthy shower routine
Turn down the shower water temperature, shorten the duration of your showers when you don't need a heavy cleanse, tone down the scrubbing, practice shaving discipline, wash your exfoliation items, and moisturise as soon as the shower ends.
