The moment you learn to appreciate your body and be confident in it, that will be the beginning of a new chapter in your life. You will look at yourself in the mirror and just smile because you will love what you will see. Even if body shamers will still talk, their words will never change you or affect your self esteem.

But first, you need to learn how to dress your body type. Not every seemingly cute outfit will look good on you even if it looks perfect on person X.

For the love of African print, we are going to have a look at some ankara fashion ideas for thick girls. See if you can borrow some tips to revamp your wardrobe:

1. How do you love this kimono? See how it transforms a simple look into a classy and magnificent one.

Ankara styles for plus size women (pinterest)

2. When you love your curves, you can never be afraid of flaunting them

Ankara styles for plus size women (pinterest)

3. Whenever you are not sure on what to wear, always do a maxi dress. It never disappoints.

Ankara styles for plus size women (pinterest)

4. It's all about wearing it right and doing so with confidence, remember?

Ankara styles for plus size women (pinterest)

5. For a casual look on weekend, this would do.

Ankara styles for plus size women (pinterest)

Plus size fashion inspiration from your favourite celebrities (Photos)

6. Flaunting your curves in style, huh?

Ankara styles for plus size women (pinterest)

7. When you just want a simple touch on ankara, try this. Denim and ankara is a perfect combination.

Ankara styles for plus size women (pinterest)

Different cornrows hairstyles you might want to try (Photos)

8. We love this elegant look with a touch of ankara.

Ankara styles for plus size women (pinterest)

9. If you don't already own a jumpsuit, you should probably try and add this one in your wardrobe.

Ankara styles for plus size women (pinterest)

10. Add some style to your maxi dress and it transforms the whole look.

Ankara styles for plus size women (pinterest)

11. Finally...

Ankara styles for plus size women (pinterest)

Which of all the above is your favourite?