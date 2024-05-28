The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Smart approaches women in Kenya have adopted for better menstrual hygiene

Amos Robi

Access to better menstrual health products and education helps keep girls in school, reduces period poverty, and promotes gender equality.

A young lady on calculating her menses
A young lady on calculating her menses

In recent years, menstrual health has seen significant advancements, driven by technological innovation and increasing awareness of women's health issues.

In Kenya, these innovations are not only improving the lives of women and girls but are also breaking down long-standing taboos and creating a more inclusive society.

One of the most notable innovations in menstrual health is the development of sustainable menstrual products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traditional products like disposable pads and tampons have long been the standard, but they pose environmental concerns due to their non-biodegradable nature.

There are different menstrual hygiene products for women
There are different menstrual hygiene products for women Pulse Nigeria

Menstrual cups, made from medical-grade silicone, are gaining popularity as an eco-friendly alternative.

They can last up to 10 years, significantly reducing waste and cost over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reusable cloth pads are another sustainable option gaining traction in Kenya. These pads are particularly beneficial in rural areas where access to disposable products is limited.

The integration of technology in menstrual health has also opened new avenues for better management and understanding of menstrual cycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apps like Clue and Flo help women track their menstrual cycles, predict ovulation, and monitor symptoms.

A young lady on calculating her menses
A young lady on calculating her menses Pulse Live Kenya

These apps provide valuable insights into menstrual health and help women manage their periods more effectively.

Innovations such as smart tampons and pads that can monitor menstrual flow and send data to smartphones are also emerging.

ADVERTISEMENT

These products provide real-time information and can help detect irregularities early, promoting better health outcomes.

Kenya is home to several startups and initiatives focused on menstrual health.

ZanaAfrica is a Kenyan social enterprise that produces affordable, high-quality menstrual products.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also provide comprehensive sexual and reproductive health education, empowering women and girls with the knowledge they need to manage their menstrual health effectively.

Menstrual-hygiene products.
Menstrual-hygiene products. 1bf24c24-a825-4bab-b103-910f13a1ec0a

Founded by Kenyan entrepreneur Lillian Kemunto, Grace Cup is Africa's first menstrual cup brand.

It aims to provide affordable and sustainable menstrual solutions while challenging the stigma surrounding menstruation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Smart approaches women in Kenya have adopted for better menstrual hygiene

Smart approaches women in Kenya have adopted for better menstrual hygiene

Exploring the cost of mental health care in Kenya

Exploring the cost of mental health care in Kenya

11 essential hacks for persons living alone

11 essential hacks for persons living alone

10 sleep patterns that signal you should see a doctor

10 sleep patterns that signal you should see a doctor

Rising trend: Why people with good hearing are using aids

Rising trend: Why people with good hearing are using aids

3 mental benefits of keeping pets & why you should have one

3 mental benefits of keeping pets & why you should have one

Nairobi fly: Understanding its effects, habitat and treatment

Nairobi fly: Understanding its effects, habitat and treatment

Reasons no Kenyan may conquer Mt. Everest without supplemental oxygen

Reasons no Kenyan may conquer Mt. Everest without supplemental oxygen

8 interesting things Africa has contributed to the world

8 interesting things Africa has contributed to the world

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A woman having a good time with a cat

3 mental benefits of keeping pets & why you should have one

A young lady on calculating her menses

Smart approaches women in Kenya have adopted for better menstrual hygiene

A man with a big belly

7 stereotypes associated with big-bellied men

A nail dryer at work

5 risks associated with nail dryers & safer options to go for