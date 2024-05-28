Smart approaches women in Kenya have adopted for better menstrual hygiene

In Kenya, these innovations are not only improving the lives of women and girls but are also breaking down long-standing taboos and creating a more inclusive society.

The rise of sustainable menstrual products

One of the most notable innovations in menstrual health is the development of sustainable menstrual products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traditional products like disposable pads and tampons have long been the standard, but they pose environmental concerns due to their non-biodegradable nature.

Pulse Nigeria

Menstrual cups

Menstrual cups, made from medical-grade silicone, are gaining popularity as an eco-friendly alternative.

They can last up to 10 years, significantly reducing waste and cost over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reusable pads

Reusable cloth pads are another sustainable option gaining traction in Kenya. These pads are particularly beneficial in rural areas where access to disposable products is limited.

Technological innovations

The integration of technology in menstrual health has also opened new avenues for better management and understanding of menstrual cycles.

Period tracking apps

ADVERTISEMENT

Apps like Clue and Flo help women track their menstrual cycles, predict ovulation, and monitor symptoms.

Pulse Live Kenya

These apps provide valuable insights into menstrual health and help women manage their periods more effectively.

Smart menstrual products

Innovations such as smart tampons and pads that can monitor menstrual flow and send data to smartphones are also emerging.

ADVERTISEMENT

These products provide real-time information and can help detect irregularities early, promoting better health outcomes.

Local innovations and startups

Kenya is home to several startups and initiatives focused on menstrual health.

ZanaAfrica

ZanaAfrica is a Kenyan social enterprise that produces affordable, high-quality menstrual products.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also provide comprehensive sexual and reproductive health education, empowering women and girls with the knowledge they need to manage their menstrual health effectively.

1bf24c24-a825-4bab-b103-910f13a1ec0a

Grace cup

Founded by Kenyan entrepreneur Lillian Kemunto, Grace Cup is Africa's first menstrual cup brand.

It aims to provide affordable and sustainable menstrual solutions while challenging the stigma surrounding menstruation.

ADVERTISEMENT