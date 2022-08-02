RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Avocado: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Avocados aid great vision, prevent osteoporosis and other chronic diseases.

Fruits are nature's gifts to man, and avocado pear is a priceless one.

Priceless because the avocado pear stands out among the fruit species. From its unique taste to its endless nutritional value, the evergreen fruit is loaded with a lot of health benefits that guarantee our well being.

And as described by Chris Gunnar, avocado is loaded with heart-healthy monounsaturated fatty acids; with 77% of its calories coming from fat, thus making it one of the fattiest plant foods in existence.

However, it is important to note that avocado pear doesn't just contain any fat...the majority of the fat in avocado is oleic acid.

And oleic acid, on the other hand, has a lot of health benefits which include, lowering blood pressure, weight loss, protecting cells from free radical damage, prevents type 2 diabetes, as well as ulcerative colitis and generates brain myelin.

Here are six health benefits of avocado pear

A significant risk factor for heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease, is due to the rising blood pressure of the body that is lacking in potassium.

While bananas are known to be rich in potassium, studies have shown that the avocado pear far outpaces the banana in potassium value, thus making it a truly underestimated superfood when it comes to lowering blood pressure.

Arthritis is a painful condition that is caused by swelling and inflammation of the bone joints. And this pain could often be worsened by staple foods such as wheat, corn, sugar, etc.

However, avocado is one fruit scientifically renowned for it anti-inflammatory properties and painkilling.

Laced with a substantial amount of monounsaturated fats, phytosterols and antioxidants like vitamin E, vitamin C, and carotenoids, the evergreen fruit have a palliative effect on arthritis symptoms.

Studies have shown that adequate intake of folate from food tends to protect against colon, stomach, pancreatic, and cervical cancers.

Although the mechanism behind this apparent reduction in risk is currently unknown, researchers believe that folate protects against undesirable mutations in DNA and RNA during cell division.

It has also been suggested that avocados may even have a role to play in cancer treatment, with some research finding that phytochemicals extracted from avocado can selectively inhibit the growth of precancerous and cancerous cells and cause the death of cancer cells.

In addition, the delicious food has also been shown to decrease chromosomal damage caused by cyclophosphamide, a chemotherapy drug.

According to recent studies, certain antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin are needed for a healthy eye.

And avocado pear is particularly notorious for extracting such antioxidants from other food sources, while it also has them in high quantities.

These nutrients are front liners in addressing the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration, especially among the folks.

More often than it is known, bad breath is not an exclusive issue of an unhealthy mouth, but also an imbalance in your stomach and intestinal system.

Well, if you're suffering from this condition, the avocado juice is a natural cleanser for both your mouth and intestine.

It also helps to remove the microbes that are the cause of bad breath.

For expectant mothers, the health benefits of avocado pear cannot be overemphasized.

Loaded with folic acid, avocado pears does not only help in forming the nervous system of the unborn child, it also ensures healthy brains, cells, and blood.

In addition, it helps to reduce the cholesterol levels of the pregnant mother and reducing the risk of depression as well.

In conclusion, it is important to note that the health benefits of avocado pear are almost endless.

With its cancer-protecting features, skin care potentials, helping on weight loss, and normalizing sugar levels, it has been discovered that people who consistently eat avocados are usually blessed with robust health.

