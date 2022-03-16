6 common habits that cause belly fat

But more often than not, you just find yourself with a pot belly and you hardly notice when it’s developing until you notice that your pants no longer fit.

If you notice that your belly is no longer the same, could be you have recently developed habits that are making you pack on some pounds around your belly.

ALSO READ: 6 foods to avoid for a flat tummy

Could you be a victim of these common habits that cause belly fat?

1. Carbonated drinks

Especially when it’s hot, resisting the urge to gulp down several cans of soda is challenging. Even if you feel better after drinking it, it leaves you with more trouble than good. Research has shown that people who drank soda daily had a five times risk of developing belly fat compared to those who hardly take soda.

2. Eating late at night

With a busy working schedule, you may always find yourself eating late at night and getting on bed as soon as you empty your plate. While your body burns calories while asleep, it may not be very effective if you eat a lot of food and sleep immediately. Experts recommend eating light dinner and at least three hours before bed.

3. Using a large plate

Research has shown that people who always use large plates for each meal end up eating more food. Because the plate has more space for food, you might end up eating more than needed. If you eat more than necessary, you won’t escape from getting belly fat.

ALSO READ: 5 Foods you should never eat for breakfast

4. Daily alcohol

You are tired after a long day at work and you need to relax. You deserve to feel good but then, alcohol is full of sugars and calories. All these calories will get accumulated on your belly and the results? An ugly bulging belly.

5. No exercise

On average, we spend eight hours sleeping and around eight more hours seated in the office. That means that our bodies are physically inactive most of the time and this leads to accumulation of fat around our bellies. If your work does not involve moving around, then you must exercise regularly to avoid belly fat.

6. Eating when emotionally unstable

When you are angry, sad or stressed is not the best time to raid your fridge and eat anything and everything you find. Some people try to calm their emotions by eating which is not healthy. And, they eat absent minded and end up eating carelessly without giving their health a thought.