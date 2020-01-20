You already know that sunflower seed oil is great for kitchen purposes. But did you also know that you could use this amazing oil for your beauty regimen? Among the many plant-based oils you can use for your skin, sunflower oil boasts of several benefits, some of which you cannot get in other popular oils.

Check out these incredible benefits of sunflower oil for your skin:

1. It is non-comedogenic

Mositurizing skin (That Sister)

Plant oils are great for skin but some of them like coconut oil have comedogenic properties meaning they tend to clog the pores of your skin which triggers acne. However, sunflower oil is non-comedogenic. It absorbs well into the skin and does not clog the pores making it great for all skin types.

2. Improves skin hydration

Flawless facial skin

For your skin to remain healthy and supple, hydration is important. One benefit of sunflower oil is that it enhances skin hydration thanks to its high concentration in linoleic acids. In one study, sunflower oil was found to contain relatively higher amounts of linoleic acid as compared to olive oil.

ALSO READ: Genius lipstick hacks that every girl must know

3. Protects the skin’s barrier

Apart from keeping the skin hydrated, linoleic acid contained in sunflower oil helps in protecting the skin from damage by the UV rays, bacteria and other pollutants likely to damage the skin. In fact, another study found that topical application of sunflower oil as therapy among preterm neonates reduced their mortality rate by 26% compared to those that did not receive this form of therapy.

4. It’s rich in antioxidants

undefined BusinessInsider USA Images

Antioxidants help in protecting the skin from free radicals that damage the skin. Sunflower oil is a powerhouse of antioxidants such as vitamin E which makes it excellent at protecting the skin from premature ageing, sun damage, among others.

5. Wound healing

Lamb (Food Manufacture)

Applying sunflower oil on wounds has been found to accelerate the healing process while reducing the wound area. A study done on lambs showed that by the third day of the treatment, there was a significant reduction of the wound as compared to the lambs that were treated with sterilized Vaseline. However, this study has not been experimented on humans.