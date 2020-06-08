Who said you can't be decent and stylish? Carey Priscilla is a proof that you can be. And that decent doesn't have to be associated with boring. The fashion model who is also a makeup artist has a classy style and we believe you could borrow a few tips from her fashion.

She has gone on to show the world that Akorino girls can also be stylish. Check out some of her most amazing outfits that could be won to different occasions:

Carey Priscilla fashion (Instagram)

Carey Priscilla fashion (Instagram)

Carey Priscilla fashion (Instagram)

ALSO SEE: Cute and classy fashion looks ladies can borrow from Doreen Majala (Photos)

Carey Priscilla fashion (Instagram)

Carey Priscilla fashion (Instagram)

Carey Priscilla fashion (Instagram)

Carey Priscilla fashion (Instagram)

ALSO SEE: Stunning short wigs styles you can try (Photos)

Carey Priscilla fashion (Instagram)

Carey Priscilla fashion (Instagram)

Carey Priscilla fashion (Instagram)

ALSO SEE: Cute ankara styles for curvy girls (Photos)

Carey Priscilla fashion (Instagram)

Carey Priscilla fashion (Instagram)