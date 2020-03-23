Cornrows have become so common these days but you don't have to avoid them because everyone is doing them. Instead, get a little bit creative or go to a creative hairstylist who can give them a twist so that they don't seem so ordinary.

Now have a look at all the below variations of cornrows and you might just get your next hairstyle:

1. We don't always have six hours to sit in the salon having our hair done. With these cute cornrows, you will save your time as well as your hairline.

Cornrow hairstyles for a different look (Facebook - hairstyles)

2. If you are the bold type, you might consider going a notch higher by doing plaiting coloured cornrows like these ones.

Cornrow hairstyles for a different look (Facebook - hairstyles)

3. How about these chunky cornrows for your next hairdo?

Cornrow hairstyles for a different look (Facebook - hairstyles)

4. It's all about creativity, remember?

Cornrow hairstyles for a different look (Facebook - hairstyles)

5. Rainbow cornrows, would you do give them a try?

Cornrow hairstyles for a different look (Facebook - hairstyles)

6. Only a super talented stylist can give you this look. Make sure you enquire with your stylist to know if they can do it lest you end up disappointed.

Cornrow hairstyles for a different look (Facebook - hairstyles)

7. You can be sure that when you go to town, you won't find 20 girls rocking the same hairstyle as you. This makes you stand out.

Cornrow hairstyles for a different look (Facebook - hairstyles)

8. Neat and lovely.

Cornrow hairstyles for a different look (Facebook - hairstyles)

9. Well, you might have to spend a good amount of time at the salon but the end product is super amazing. It's definitely worth the wait.

Cornrow hairstyles for a different look (Facebook - hairstyles)

10. How cute are they?