Discover 5 must-try beauty and skincare ingredients from around the world

Anna Ajayi

Beauty regimes have existed as long as humans discovered their own skin

You should try some of these ingredients for smooth and shiny skin [BlackHealthMatters]

But, what we might not pay enough attention to is the fact that hidden beneath the labels of our favourite brands are some great ingredients sourced from far corners of the globe. These ingredients, nurtured by nature in their place of origin, are the secrets to unlocking your skin's natural beauty.

Here are some of them:

Turmeric is a yellow spice that's used in both Indian food and skincare. It contains an active compound called curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Turmeric can brighten the skin and reduce acne.

Morocco's golden liquid is extracted from the nuts of the Argan tree and is seen as a beauty elixir. It nourishes and moisturises the skin, making it the best choice for dry and damaged skin. Argan oil is rich in fatty acids and vitamin E, which help hydrate and rejuvenate the skin. You can use it as a face oil, hair treatment, or even as a natural nail and cuticle conditioner.

Rice water is the starchy water left over after washing rice. The Japanese discovered the effects of the mineral-rich water centuries ago, and they've now perfected it in a lab. It's packed with vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that can help improve skin texture, brighten the complexion, and give a youthful glow. You can use rice water as a facial toner or mix it with other ingredients to create DIY masks and cleansers.

Ireland's coastal regions are rich in seaweed, which has been used for centuries in skincare. Seaweed is a natural source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help detoxify the skin. You can use it as a mask and cleanser to purify and rejuvenate the skin.

As we all know, African shea butter has made its contribution to the skincare world. Gotten from the nuts of the shea tree, Shea butter is a rich and creamy natural moisturiser. It's loaded with vitamins A and E, and it works well for dry and sensitive skin. You can find Shea butter in countless skincare products, including body creams and lip balms.

