What could be more annoying than a clogged kitchen sink? The small food particles and soap scum are some of the main reasons as to why your kitchen sink may get clogged. If you use hard water, you are more likely to deal with cases of a clogged sink. Not to worry though. If you encounter a clogged sink and you do not have a plunger to unclog it, try out these simple solutions that are right in your house:

1. Hot water

A pot of boiling water

This is one of the cheapest and easiest options available at home. You should maybe start with this method and try others if it doesn’t do the magic. First, you will need to remove as much water as possible from the clogged sink using a container. Then bring water to boil and pour it in your clogged sink in bits. The hot water should be able to clear the sink and water will flow freely.

2. Vinegar and baking soda

Baking soda

If your sink is really clogged with grease, scum and food particles, then you should try vinegar and baking soda. You should always have these two in your kitchen since their household uses are more than you could have ever imagined.

Mix equal amounts of baking soda and vinegar and pour it on your sink. You will notice a fizzling sound as the two react. Leave it to rest for an hour before pouring hot water to clear up the mess.

3. Liquid soap and hot water

undefined

This method always works for me every time my sink clogs. What you need to do is pour liquid soap or dishwashing soap in your sink and let it rest as you bring water to boil. Once your water is ready, pour it slowly and watch your sink getting unclogged. If the first trial doesn’t work, repeat until the water can flow freely. The combination of hot water and liquid soap clears up the grease faster than just plain hot water.

4. Salt and baking soda

Salt

This simple method also works for nasty clogs. Mix salt and baking soda, pour it on the sink followed by hot water. The chemical reaction should be enough to clear your sink.

