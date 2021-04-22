Eat this for a wrinkle free skin

Here are some foods to add to your diet to ensure just that.

Celery

Celery contains Vitamin E and Vitamin C which helps to nourish the skin to keep it fresh and make it healthier.

It also contains beta-carotene which greatly contributes to smoothing out wrinkles.

Spinach

Spinach is also a great source of beta-carotene which we have established is god for smoothing put wrinkles.

It is advisable to get baby spinach leaves to maximize on the best results. Ensure to have them fresh as well.

Green tea

There are numerous benefits of green tea and one of them is ensuring a wrinkle-free skin. With it being packed with catechins, compounds that carry antioxidants, linked to help fight ageing.

Do not use boiling water however because it will kill a lot of nutrients.

Sweet potatoes

Not only are they very delicious but are also really essential in preventing wrinkles. They contain Vitamin C and antioxidants that help keep your face looking very young.

Hyaluronic acid, which is produced in the body after eating sweet potatoes, “keeps the skin soft and young looking”. Production of this acid decreases the older we get therefore you may want to keep eating sweet potatoes to help promote its production.

Avocados

Avocados contain Vitamin E and B which nourish the skin. The fatty acids further help moisturize the skin to make it smoother.