8 fruits that can help you with your mood swings

Here are some fruits that are rich in vitamins and minerals that could potentially have a positive impact on mood:

1. Bananas: High in potassium and vitamin B6, bananas can help regulate blood sugar levels and support the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that contributes to feelings of well-being.

2. Berries: Rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, berries may help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, which are linked to mood disorders.

3. Oranges: Packed with vitamin C, oranges can boost the immune system and may have mood-enhancing effects.

4. Avocado: Avocados are a good source of healthy fats and vitamin E, which are important for brain health.

5. Kiwi: High in vitamin C and rich in other antioxidants, kiwi may help combat stress and promote a positive mood.

6. Pineapple: Contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can contribute to overall health and well-being.

7. Cherries: Rich in antioxidants and natural melatonin, cherries may have a calming effect on the body.

8. Apples: High in fiber and various antioxidants, apples can contribute to stable blood sugar levels, which may help regulate mood.