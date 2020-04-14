If you have been battling body odour, there is no better time to look for the solution than now when you are spending a lot of time at home. You might want to try out natural remedies first before seeking medical alternatives. This is because some causes of body odour are things we can deal with at home.

For instance, if you have had to deal with smelly armpits, you know how devastating it can be. And if you can feel your underarms smell, there’s no doubt that those around you at home, in the office, and in public vehicles can smell it too.

To get rid of smelly armpits, consider giving these natural remedies a try. If they do not work, you can always visit an expert for diagnosis and treatment.

1. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is readily available in most supermarkets so getting it shouldn’t be a problem. Dip a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar and dab it on your underarms twice a day. Repeating this procedure prevents the accumulation of bacteria.

2. Rub lemon juice

We all know that lemon has antibacterial properties. As such, applying some lemon juice on your armpits will kill the bacteria on your skin that combines with your sweat hence making your underarms smelly.

Make sure that you do not have any cuts or sores on your underarms since the acidic nature of the juice might irritate your skin.

3. Up your hygiene game

Smelly armpits is not always a case of hygiene. Some people will shower twice or even thrice a day and still experience body odour. But for some others, all they need to do is go the extra mile and improve their hygiene. This does not just mean taking a shower but also changing into clean clothes after leaving the shower.

4. Rub hydrogen peroxide

You will need to dilute a teaspoonful of hydrogen peroxide in one cupful of water then rub it on your underarms using a cotton ball or a clean cloth. Hydrogen peroxide kills the bacteria that makes your armpits smelly.

5. Trim your armpits

Bacteria thrive best in wet and damp environments. That means that if you tend to sweat a lot and your armpits are not shaved, you are giving bacteria a good environment to breed. If you struggle with smelly underarms, you should make sure that your underarms are always trimmed to avoid the accumulation of sweat and bacteria in the area that leads to odour.

6. Check your diet

Rimma_Bondarenko

Sometimes the problem is in what you eat. Some foods like onions, asparagus, garlic and red meat can seep through the pores causing body odour. If you take these foods regularly, you might want to revise your diet and ask your dietitian to recommend an alternative but healthy diet that won’t trigger an odour.