What's stopping you from matching outfits with your partner? Is it because it's not your thing or is it because you are out of ideas? If it's the latter, worry not because ideas are plenty and we are going to give you even more.

Have a look at these photos from celebrity couples and see what ideas you could borrow from their matching outfits.

1. The Dufanda's are always killing it and slaying on the Gram. The cute couple is fashionable and if you are short of ideas on what matching outfit to try out with your partner, you can always check them out for ideas.

Matching outfits for couples

2. Another cute matching outfit from the Dufanda's.

Matching outfits

3. You will never get enough of Lulu and Rashid's outfits. They are always surprising us with new designs. Couple goals, huh?

Matching outfits for couples

4. How gorgeous are these outfits with a touch of ankara?

Lulu Hassan (Instagram)

5. The Wajesus slaying in these gorgeous outfits.

Fashion for couple's matching outfits

6. The cold season is already here. Something you would try with your bae? Because customized hoodies seem like they will be here for much longer than we expected.

Diana and Bahati (Instagram)

