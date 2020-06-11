When you see Jacky Vike playing her Awinja role on TV, you would think she is that village girl who doesn't give much effort when it comes to fashion. Contrary to that, the Papa Shirandula actress has a sense of fashion that is to die for. She knows how to dress her petite body and her selection is unique and enviable.
Girls, especially those with petite bodies can learn how to dress fashionably or at least borrow one or two tips from Jacky Vike's style.
Check out these photos of the actress:
Dress up, show up, and don't forget to wear your confidence.
For the love of African print
Now that the cold season is here, this is a style you could try while keeping warm.
How amazing is this gown for a garden event?
Simple, chic, casual look for a weekend
A matching head gear and mask because we should all be staying safe and doing our best to flatten the coronavirus curve while still slaying.
What's your favourite look on Awinja?