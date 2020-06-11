When you see Jacky Vike playing her Awinja role on TV, you would think she is that village girl who doesn't give much effort when it comes to fashion. Contrary to that, the Papa Shirandula actress has a sense of fashion that is to die for. She knows how to dress her petite body and her selection is unique and enviable.

Girls, especially those with petite bodies can learn how to dress fashionably or at least borrow one or two tips from Jacky Vike's style.

Check out these photos of the actress:

Jacky Vike's fashion (Instagram)

Jacky Vike's fashion (Instagram)

Dress up, show up, and don't forget to wear your confidence.

Jacky Vike's fashion (Instagram)

Jacky Vike's fashion (Instagram)

Jacky Vike's fashion (Instagram)

Jacky Vike's fashion (Instagram)

For the love of African print

Jacky Vike's fashion (Instagram)

Now that the cold season is here, this is a style you could try while keeping warm.

Jacky Vike's fashion (Instagram)

Jacky Vike's fashion (Instagram)

Jacky Vike's fashion (Instagram)

How amazing is this gown for a garden event?

Jacky Vike's fashion (Instagram)

Jacky Vike's fashion (Instagram)

Simple, chic, casual look for a weekend

Jacky Vike's fashion (Instagram)

A matching head gear and mask because we should all be staying safe and doing our best to flatten the coronavirus curve while still slaying.

Jacky Vike's fashion (Instagram)

What's your favourite look on Awinja?