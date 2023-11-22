The sports category has moved to a new website.

According to studies, here are 3 ways cycling can lead to low sperm count

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

According to studies, staying on the pedals for a long time can harm the reproductive health of men.

How cycling affects men
There is some evidence to suggest that intense and prolonged exercise, such as cycling for long hours, may be associated with temporary changes in reproductive function in men, including a potential decrease in sperm count.

However, it's essential to note that the impact of cycling on fertility is a topic of ongoing research, and individual responses can vary.

The potential link between cycling and reduced sperm count is thought to be related to factors such as increased scrotal temperature, pressure on the perineum, and friction associated with cycling.

Elevated testicular temperature, in particular, is known to have a negative impact on sperm production.

Here are a few considerations:

1. Saddle pressure: Prolonged pressure on the perineum from the bike saddle may affect blood flow and nerve function in the genital area.

2. Heat: Increased heat due to tight cycling clothing, friction, and the position on the bike can contribute to higher testicular temperatures.

3. Cycling intensity: Very intense and frequent cycling may have a more significant impact than moderate or occasional cycling.

It's important to note that the effects are generally reversible when cycling is reduced or modified. If you are concerned about the potential impact of cycling on fertility, consider the following:

· Take breaks: Allow for breaks during long rides to reduce pressure on the perineum and decrease testicular temperature.

· Choose the right equipment: Use a well-fitted saddle and consider padded cycling shorts to reduce friction.

· Moderate intensity: While moderate exercise is generally beneficial for overall health, excessive and intense exercise can sometimes have negative effects.

