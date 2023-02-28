ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

How far away should your cell phone be when you sleep?

Olamide Ayeni

Research shows that keeping your phone close at night can be dangerous. How far should it be?

Your cell phone should be away from you when you're about to sleep [Babycenter]
Your cell phone should be away from you when you're about to sleep [Babycenter]

Sleeping next to your phone is a great way to be sure you’ll never miss a call, text, or email. However, you may want to keep it away because of the danger it poses.

ADVERTISEMENT

If your cell phone is near your head, under the pillow, or on the nightstand, you might want to find another place to keep it during the night.

The closer your phone is to you at night, the more negative effect it has on your health.

You might be asking yourself how far should it be.

Your phone should be at least three feet away from your bed to limit exposure to radiofrequency energy.

If you need to use your phone as an alarm, turn on airplane mode to prevent it from sending or receiving calls and text messages.

During the day, carry your phone in a purse or bag, rather than in your pocket. This prevents you from being exposed to a higher level of radiation.

Your cell phone should be at least three metres away from you [FabFitFun]
Your cell phone should be at least three metres away from you [FabFitFun] how far your phone should be FabFitFun

Cell phones emit radiofrequency energy, which is a form of radiation when they communicate with network towers. The radiation is supposedly harmless; however, having a phone next to your head regularly may cause headaches and trouble sleeping. Exposure is far greater when the phone is next to your head than it is a few feet away. Even if it’s just sitting there, not currently being used but connected to a network, it still emits a small amount of radiation.

If you sleep with your cell phone, it’s possible to roll on top of it during the night. The device doesn’t get enough airflow and quickly heats up, possibly causing damage to the battery. Having the phone under the pillow during the night can potentially lead to a fire.

Cell phones emit blue light, which tricks your brain into thinking that it’s daytime. As you prepare for bed, the brain releases melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep cycles. Blue light affects these levels and throws off your sleeping pattern. This can lead to headaches, poor vision, and restless nights.

Recommended articles

Olamide Ayeni Olamide Ayeni

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How far away should your cell phone be when you sleep?

How far away should your cell phone be when you sleep?

5 African herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fast

5 African herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fast

3 beautiful things that happen when the honeymoon phase ends

3 beautiful things that happen when the honeymoon phase ends

Auntie Jemimah opens up for the 1st time about cause of her daughter's death

Auntie Jemimah opens up for the 1st time about cause of her daughter's death

12 secrets every woman should know for healthy, beautiful nails

12 secrets every woman should know for healthy, beautiful nails

Men: 5 simple ways to get a girl interested

Men: 5 simple ways to get a girl interested

Grace Ekirapa shares heartwarming video bonding with daughter AJ

Grace Ekirapa shares heartwarming video bonding with daughter AJ

Rapper Msupa S announces arrival of baby number 2

Rapper Msupa S announces arrival of baby number 2

Actor Lenana Kariba and wife expecting their 1st child

Actor Lenana Kariba and wife expecting their 1st child

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 natural ways to cover premature grey hair

5 natural ways to darken grey hair

5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fast

5 African herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fast

Your cell phone should be away from you when you're about to sleep [Babycenter]

How far away should your cell phone be when you sleep?

Fruits for breakfast

How healthy is eating fruits in the morning? Here's what to know