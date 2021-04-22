When you go out to drink, you may feel completely sober after one or two bottles and decide to drive. But when NTSA stop you and unleash their Breathalyzer kit on you, it makes you wonder how you over the limit after such a small consumption.
How long it takes for alcohol to leave your body
This is how long it takes for these drinks to leave your system
Well, worry no more. First of all, if you’re going to drink, DO NOT DRIVE. At all.
But if you don’t have the luxuries of getting a designated driver or can’t afford a rideshare, you can wait for the alcohol to leave your system.
Using Drink IQ can help you map out how long it would take to get sober based on the alcohol percentage of your beverage and how much alcohol you’ve consumed.
The following are the times estimated for certain alcoholic brands take to leave your system (based on quantity).
500ml Serengeti leaves your system after 2 hours 25 minutes.
500ml Pilsner takes 2 hours 30 minutes.
200ml Gordon’s Dry Gin takes 8 hours 35 minutes.
330ml Tusker Malt Lager takes 1 hour 20 minutes.
100ml Bond 7 takes 4 hours.
300ml Senator Lager takes 1 hour 45 minutes.
300ml Senator Dark Extra takes 2 hours 20 minutes.
500ml Tusker takes 2 hours 10 minutes.
500ml Guiness (Foreign Extra) takes 3 hours 15 minutes.
250ml Kenya Cane takes 10 hours.
