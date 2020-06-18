The cold season is already here. How are you keeping warm? Apart from lighting up a fire and eating foods that help you keep warm, dressing is your other option. Especially if you are leaving the house, you will want to keep warm and be prepared just in case it rains later in the day.

In spite of the cold, we still got to keep it stylish. So, go on and check out these styles you can try while still keeping yourself warm this cold season:

1. How about fighting cold with a stylish jacket and boots like Jacky Vike?

Jacky Vike (Instagram)

2. Catherine Kamau keeping her sense of style while still staying warm.

Kate actress (Instagram)

3. Because you still rock your cute dresses but this time pair them with thigh high boots to stay warm. Also a stylish hat is a plus.

Joy kendi (Instagram)

4. Hoodies always come in handy during the cold season. You can get a matching one with your partner like Diana did or you can still match with your little ones. They are especially a great choice for those who love keeping it simple.

Diana Marua and husband, Bahati (Instagram)

5. Avril staying warm and stylish

Avril Nyambura (Instagram)

6. How about this look by the Boss lady?

Zari Hassan - warm and stylish (Instagram)

7. Or even this one?