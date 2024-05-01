The sports category has moved to a new website.

Staying afloat: 6 tips for maintaining sanity during Kenya's flooding crisis

Miriam Mwende

As Kenya grapples with the relentless rains and flooding, the mental toll on citizens is palpable but there are a few ways we can maintain sanity and calm.

A group of people praying together [Image Credit: Tima Miroshnichenko]
This period of crisis demands not only physical resilience but also psychological fortitude.

Maintaining a clear mind and calm demeanor is essential, not just for personal well-being but also for the collective safety and support of our communities.

To remain afloat entails managing travel and work-related stress, remaining composed in emergencies, and helping those around us maintain their composure too.

These strategies are aimed at fostering a resilient spirit and ensuring mental health remains a priority during these trying times.

Embrace a habit of planning ahead. Always check the latest weather updates and road closures before commuting. Apps like Ma3Route can provide real-time traffic updates and alternative routes.

You should also discuss flexible working hours or the possibility of remote work with your employer. Reducing time on potentially hazardous roads can lower your stress levels.

Finally, whenever possible, travel with others. There is safety and emotional support in numbers.

If you are living in an area that has been red-zoned, prepare an emergency kit. Keep an emergency kit in your home and car. Essentials like water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, and a first-aid kit can provide a sense of preparedness and control.

emergency kit
emergency kit Courtesy of Zoe Zorka

Learn basic first aid. Knowing how to handle minor injuries can make you feel more confident and calm in handling unexpected situations.

Practice deep breathing techniques to manage acute stress during high-tension scenarios.

Stay informed, not overwhelmed. Share accurate information with friends and family, but avoid bombarding them with distressing news updates.

If you find yourself in an emergency situation, use a calm voice, listen actively, and be patient. Your demeanor can influence others around you.

Engaging in light-hearted activities like board games or storytelling sessions can also help distract and relax the mind.

Stick to reputable news sources for updates to avoid misinformation. Outlets like Pulse Kenya provide timely and accurate information.

Focused young ethnic person with remote controller watching TV at home [Image credit: Andres Ayrton]
Focused young ethnic person with remote controller watching TV at home [Image credit: Andres Ayrton]

Remember, while staying informed is important, excessive exposure to distressing news can increase anxiety. Limit your news intake to specific times of the day.

If you are in a safe area, consider volunteering with local relief organisations. Helping others can provide a sense of purpose and control.

Purchase goods and services from local businesses affected by the floods. This can help stabilise the local economy and aid recovery efforts.

Also consider contributing to verified relief funds and donation drives. Even small donations can make a big difference.

Stay connected, keep in touch with family and friends. Social support is vital in times of crisis.

As much as possible, maintain your daily routine. This can always provide a sense of normalcy amidst chaos.

Exercise can also significantly reduce stress and anxiety. Simple indoor exercises or yoga can be beneficial.

A woman showcasing a yoga pose outdoors [Photo: Oluremi Adebayo]
A woman showcasing a yoga pose outdoors [Photo: Oluremi Adebayo]

In times like these, it's essential to look after your mental health as diligently as you would your physical safety.

By adopting these practical measures, you can help safeguard your well-being and that of those around you during the flooding crisis.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Miriam Mwende

