Staying afloat: 6 tips for maintaining sanity during Kenya's flooding crisis

Maintaining a clear mind and calm demeanor is essential, not just for personal well-being but also for the collective safety and support of our communities.

To remain afloat entails managing travel and work-related stress, remaining composed in emergencies, and helping those around us maintain their composure too.

How to maintain sanity during a nationwide crisis

These strategies are aimed at fostering a resilient spirit and ensuring mental health remains a priority during these trying times.

1. Managing anxiety around travel and work

Embrace a habit of planning ahead. Always check the latest weather updates and road closures before commuting. Apps like Ma3Route can provide real-time traffic updates and alternative routes.

You should also discuss flexible working hours or the possibility of remote work with your employer. Reducing time on potentially hazardous roads can lower your stress levels.

Finally, whenever possible, travel with others. There is safety and emotional support in numbers.

2. Staying calm in emergency situations

If you are living in an area that has been red-zoned, prepare an emergency kit. Keep an emergency kit in your home and car. Essentials like water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, and a first-aid kit can provide a sense of preparedness and control.

Courtesy of Zoe Zorka

Learn basic first aid. Knowing how to handle minor injuries can make you feel more confident and calm in handling unexpected situations.

Practice deep breathing techniques to manage acute stress during high-tension scenarios.

3. Helping others remain calm

Stay informed, not overwhelmed. Share accurate information with friends and family, but avoid bombarding them with distressing news updates.

If you find yourself in an emergency situation, use a calm voice, listen actively, and be patient. Your demeanor can influence others around you.

Engaging in light-hearted activities like board games or storytelling sessions can also help distract and relax the mind.

4. Handling news on floods

Stick to reputable news sources for updates to avoid misinformation. Outlets like Pulse Kenya provide timely and accurate information.

Focused young ethnic woman with remote controller watching TV at home [Image credit: Andres Ayrton] Pulse Live Kenya

Remember, while staying informed is important, excessive exposure to distressing news can increase anxiety. Limit your news intake to specific times of the day.

5. Reaching out to those in need

If you are in a safe area, consider volunteering with local relief organisations. Helping others can provide a sense of purpose and control.

Purchase goods and services from local businesses affected by the floods. This can help stabilise the local economy and aid recovery efforts.

Also consider contributing to verified relief funds and donation drives. Even small donations can make a big difference.

6. Maintaining your mental health

Stay connected, keep in touch with family and friends. Social support is vital in times of crisis.

As much as possible, maintain your daily routine. This can always provide a sense of normalcy amidst chaos.

Exercise can also significantly reduce stress and anxiety. Simple indoor exercises or yoga can be beneficial.

A woman showcasing a yoga pose outdoors [Photo: Oluremi Adebayo] Pulse Live Kenya

In times like these, it's essential to look after your mental health as diligently as you would your physical safety.

By adopting these practical measures, you can help safeguard your well-being and that of those around you during the flooding crisis.