Kenya Met Department shares May weather outlook: What to expect

As we move towards the end of the long rains season, Kenyans across various regions can expect varying weather conditions, which will have substantial impacts on agriculture, transport, health, and daily living.

Kenya Met Department's May weather outlook: What to expect

General Forecast

The upcoming month signals the cessation of the long rains over many parts of Kenya, though the Coastal region and the Western sector will see continued rainfall into June.

The forecast predicts near-average to above-average rainfall for several parts of the country, accompanied by occasional storms.

Kenya Meteorological Department Dr. David Gikungu Pulse Live Kenya

Regional Breakdown

Lake Victoria Basin and the Highlands West of the Rift Valley: These areas will experience continuous rainfall throughout May, with totals likely exceeding the average. Residents should prepare for occasional storms.

Nairobi and the Highlands East of the Rift Valley: Expect regular rainfall, particularly intense during the first week of May. The weather will cool down in June and July, with light rains and cloudy skies.

Southeastern Lowlands and the Coastal Strip: These regions will also see near to above-average rainfall, with the peak of the Long Rains season occurring in May for coastal areas.

Impacts and Advice

Agriculture and Food Security

The expected rainfall is good news for farmers, particularly in the high-potential agricultural zones. The Kenya Meteorological Department advises farmers to coordinate with agricultural extension officers to optimize land use and crop yields.

Disaster Management

With the forecasted rainfall, there is an increased risk of flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Authorities are urged to clear drainage systems and implement flood-prevention measures promptly.

The public should avoid driving or walking through flooded areas to prevent accidents.

People walking in the rain Pulse Live Kenya

Health Concerns

Increased moisture and stagnant waters could lead to higher risks of vector-borne diseases like malaria, especially in the Lake Victoria Basin and the Coastal region.

Health officials are urged to ramp up efforts to distribute medical supplies and educate the public on disease prevention.

Environmental Considerations

The rains are expected to boost water levels, benefiting both domestic use and hydropower generation.

However, residents should be mindful of potential soil erosion and engage in sustainable agricultural practices to maintain soil health.

Looking Ahead: May to July 2024 Forecast

The three-month outlook suggests that the Highlands West of the Rift Valley and the Lake Victoria Basin will continue experiencing rainfall with short breaks.

The Coastal region will see similar conditions, with rainfall amounts expected to be near to slightly above the long-term mean.

Met department warns of heavy rains Pulse Live Kenya

For Nairobi and the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, rain is anticipated in early June followed by cooler and cloudier conditions. The Southeastern lowlands and Northeastern regions are forecasted to be generally dry after May.