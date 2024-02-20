The sports category has moved to a new website.

3 nighttime struggles you only experience when living alone

Miriam Mwende

Living alone comes with its unique set of freedoms and challenges, especially when it comes to establishing a healthy, fulfilling nighttime routine.

Focused young ethnic person with remote controller watching TV at home [Image credit: Andres Ayrton]

Whether you're a night owl or the type who hits the pillow early, you will experience one of three major challenges of living solo and creating a routine can transform your quality of life.

One of the most common reasons why people living alone seem to be very active at nighttime is the inability to fall asleep, even when extremely tired.

The best way to deal with this is to establish a relaxing pre-sleep ritual that includes tech detox, journaling, or meditation to signal to your brain that it's time to wind down.

A lady sleeping Pulse Live Kenya

Tech detox: Begin by giving yourself a tech curfew. An hour before bed, switch off your gadgets to escape the blue light that disrupts sleep cycles.

Journaling: Reflect on your day or jot down what you're grateful for. This practice can significantly reduce stress and anxiety, making it easier to fall asleep.

Mindfulness and meditation: Engage in a short meditation or mindfulness exercise to calm your mind. Apps and sleep stories podcasts can really help with guided meditations that help you to fall asleep.

Snacking at night can quickly get out of hand when you're living alone, especially if you have no regular schedule around your meal times.

READ: 5 healthy snacks to eat when you wake up hungry at night

One solution is to prepare healthy snacks in advance and keep them handy. This prevents mindless eating and aligns with your nutritional goals.

Foods that promote sleep: These include almonds, cherries, or a small bowl of whole-grain cereal with milk. Avoid heavy, spicy, or acidic foods that can disrupt your sleep.

Herbal tea: A warm cup of herbal tea, like chamomile or peppermint, can be soothing and help ease digestion. Just make sure it’s caffeine-free.

Nuts and seeds
Foods that promote sleep: These include almonds, cherries, or a small bowl of whole-grain cereal with milk. Avoid heavy, spicy, or acidic foods that can disrupt your sleep.

Evening exercise: Contrary to popular belief, exercising at night won’t necessarily keep you awake. In fact, activities like yoga or a brisk walk can improve sleep quality. Just avoid high-intensity workouts close to bedtime.

READ: 10 household items you can use for an effective home workout

If you're living alone then loneliness is definitely going to creep up, especially at night and social media can be even more isolating.

The best way to tackle this is to create a plan to connect with others, whether through scheduled calls or participating in online communities.

Remember, it's about quality, not quantity, of interactions.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

