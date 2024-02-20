3 nighttime struggles you only experience when living alone

1. Feeling too alert to sleep

One of the most common reasons why people living alone seem to be very active at nighttime is the inability to fall asleep, even when extremely tired.

The best way to deal with this is to establish a relaxing pre-sleep ritual that includes tech detox, journaling, or meditation to signal to your brain that it's time to wind down.

Tech detox: Begin by giving yourself a tech curfew. An hour before bed, switch off your gadgets to escape the blue light that disrupts sleep cycles.

Journaling: Reflect on your day or jot down what you're grateful for. This practice can significantly reduce stress and anxiety, making it easier to fall asleep.

Mindfulness and meditation: Engage in a short meditation or mindfulness exercise to calm your mind. Apps and sleep stories podcasts can really help with guided meditations that help you to fall asleep.

2. Nighttime snacking derails your diet

Snacking at night can quickly get out of hand when you're living alone, especially if you have no regular schedule around your meal times.

One solution is to prepare healthy snacks in advance and keep them handy. This prevents mindless eating and aligns with your nutritional goals.

Foods that promote sleep: These include almonds, cherries, or a small bowl of whole-grain cereal with milk. Avoid heavy, spicy, or acidic foods that can disrupt your sleep.

Herbal tea: A warm cup of herbal tea, like chamomile or peppermint, can be soothing and help ease digestion. Just make sure it’s caffeine-free.

Evening exercise: Contrary to popular belief, exercising at night won’t necessarily keep you awake. In fact, activities like yoga or a brisk walk can improve sleep quality. Just avoid high-intensity workouts close to bedtime.

3. Loneliness intensifies at night

If you're living alone then loneliness is definitely going to creep up, especially at night and social media can be even more isolating.

The best way to tackle this is to create a plan to connect with others, whether through scheduled calls or participating in online communities.

Remember, it's about quality, not quantity, of interactions.