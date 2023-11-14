The sports category has moved to a new website.

Interesting story of the Black Mamba bicycle that turns 123 years old in 2023

Denis Mwangi

Over the course of time, the Black Mamba, a roadster bicycle has intricately threaded itself into the cultural tapestry of Kenya, emerging as a lasting symbol of both resilience and mobility.

Black Mamba bike
Invented in the early 1900s, this iconic bicycle turns 123 in 2023, marking a remarkable journey through history.

As it silently pedalled its way into the hearts of Kenyans, the Black Mamba became more than a means of transportation; it evolved into a social and economic force, especially during its heyday in the 1930s.

Picture Kenya in the 1930s and the Black Mamba becomes a central figure, slowly creeping over the horizon like the snake it's named after.

A cyclist riding the a Black Mamba during a past Jubilee Live Free Race
Beyond its utilitarian function, the roadster assumed a pivotal role in shaping communities. It wasn't just a bike; it was a tool for economic and social interaction, connecting people in ways only the quiet hum of bicycle wheels could.

Fast forward to the present, and the Black Mamba prepares to reclaim the roads in the Jubilee Live Free Race powered by GNBR, East Africa’s largest cycling event on November 26, 2023.

This event isn't just a race; it's a celebration of history, health, and community.

The race features a spectrum of categories, ensuring there's something for everyone.

From the Main Race covering 80 kms to the Family Fun Ride, Kiddies Track, Para-cycling, Black Mamba category, and the Veterans Race, the event promises an inclusive and diverse experience.

Jubilee Live Free Race powered by GNBR
The act of pedalling isn't just a physical exercise; it's a journey towards a healthier and longer life.

Cycling promotes cardiovascular health, improves mental well-being, and contributes to a longer, more fulfilling existence.

The Black Mamba, with its timeless contribution to Kenya’s culture, is a metaphor for the enduring health benefits that cycling offers.

Beyond the competitive aspect, the Jubilee Live Free Race powered by GNBR is also a celebration of family, adventure, and well-being.

Families can participate in the joyous Family Fun Ride, creating lasting memories on the road.

For those seeking an adrenaline rush, the Main Race offers a thrilling challenge, while the Kiddies Track ensures that the youngest members of the community get to experience the excitement of cycling.

Jubilee Insurance, a pioneer in promoting wellness and healthy living, uses the cycling competition not just as an event but as a platform for positive change.

Jubilee GNBR Live Free Race
Jubilee GNBR Live Free Race
The inclusion of categories like Paracycling and the Black Mamba ride underscores the brand's commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

The objectives extend beyond the finish line; it's about creating awareness, fostering a sense of community, and supporting a healthier Kenya.

As the Black Mamba has silently witnessed Kenya's evolution, now is our chance to be part of history.

Register online for the Jubilee Live Free Race, pedal through time with the Black Mamba, and contribute to a healthier, more connected community.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

