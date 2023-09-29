4 lifestyle changes you should adopt to reduce risk of heart disease

This year, the theme is 'Use Heart, Know Heart'. On this day this writer talked to Dr Susan Mburu a general medical practitioner who shared some of the most common cardiovascular diseases and lifestyle changes that can be adopted to reduce the risk of heart diseases.

Heart diseases according to Dr Mburu can be either congenital meaning a person is born with them and then those that are acquired based on risk factors.

However, majority of heart conditions are acquired due to risk-based factors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congenital is mostly the valves of the heart not working well which happens during the heart development in the womb

Dr Susan Mburu Pulse Live Kenya

The other condition is coronary. This condition occurs when the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle become narrow or blocked due to the buildup of plaque. This condition can result in chest pain or lead to a heart attack.

The other condition is heart failure which means the heart is not performing as it should. It can be caused by various factors, including high blood pressure, other heart complications, or previous heart attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle changes to adapt for better cardiovascular health

Regular exercise

Engaging in regular physical activity helps lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels, and maintain a healthy weight.

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week.

Balanced healthy diet

ADVERTISEMENT

Adopt a heart-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and low-fat dairy products. Limit fats, sodium, and added sugars in your diet.

Also, avoid skipping meals and later eating too much.

Business Insider USA

Stress Management/ Stress reduction

Chronic stress can contribute to heart problems. Practice stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, and hobbies that help you relax.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smoking and alcohol cessation

Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease. According to Dr Mburu, tobbaco and alcohol contain toxins which can be dangerous to the heart.

Excessive alcohol consumption can raise blood pressure and contribute to heart problems. If you choose to drink, do so in moderation.