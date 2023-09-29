The sports category has moved to a new website.

4 lifestyle changes you should adopt to reduce risk of heart disease

Amos Robi

The most common causes of heart disease are lifestyle practices, and when managed effectively, they can prevent these diseases

If you're under age 45 and don't have any risk factors for heart disease, your chest pain is more likely due to anxiety or a panic attack.Moyo Studio/Getty Images
On September 29th, the world comes together to observe World Heart Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about heart health and promoting healthy living to prevent heart diseases.

This year, the theme is 'Use Heart, Know Heart'. On this day this writer talked to Dr Susan Mburu a general medical practitioner who shared some of the most common cardiovascular diseases and lifestyle changes that can be adopted to reduce the risk of heart diseases.

Heart diseases according to Dr Mburu can be either congenital meaning a person is born with them and then those that are acquired based on risk factors.

However, majority of heart conditions are acquired due to risk-based factors.

Congenital is mostly the valves of the heart not working well which happens during the heart development in the womb

Dr Susan Mburu
Dr Susan Mburu

The other condition is coronary. This condition occurs when the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle become narrow or blocked due to the buildup of plaque. This condition can result in chest pain or lead to a heart attack.

The other condition is heart failure which means the heart is not performing as it should. It can be caused by various factors, including high blood pressure, other heart complications, or previous heart attacks.

Engaging in regular physical activity helps lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels, and maintain a healthy weight.

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week.

Adopt a heart-healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and low-fat dairy products. Limit fats, sodium, and added sugars in your diet.

Also, avoid skipping meals and later eating too much.

A balanced meal should contain protein, fat, carbs, and fiber.
Chronic stress can contribute to heart problems. Practice stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, and hobbies that help you relax.

Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease. According to Dr Mburu, tobbaco and alcohol contain toxins which can be dangerous to the heart.

Excessive alcohol consumption can raise blood pressure and contribute to heart problems. If you choose to drink, do so in moderation.

Finally, Dr Mburu recommended regular check-ups with a healthcare provider to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and overall heart health. Early detection of risk factors can help prevent heart complications.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

