So you have been imagining of how nice it would be to get a tattoo and you think it’s time to go for it? Getting a tattoo is not usually a decision you arrive at overnight. So, if you have already thought about it and made up your mind, that’s not all. Most people make mistakes with their first tattoo because they do not take time to look for enough information about tattoos.

Here is a list of some very common mistakes people make with their first tattoos and you should avoid them:

1. A lover’s name

Tattoo mistakes to avoid (Tattoo-Journal)

This can seem like such a great idea when you are deeply in love. Sadly, you might not be with the same person some years to come. The last thing you will want is to have your ex’s name on your body for the rest of your life.

2. Not considering the position

Getting a tattoo on your belly seems sexy until you get pregnant and the stretchmarks change everything. If you have plans to ever get pregnant, then you should not have a tattoo on your abdomen region. Also, tattoo on certain parts of the body such as the palms of the hands and the soles of your feet do not hold ink consistently.

3. Not listening to your artist

Tattoo (iHipHop)

It’s always good to share the ideas you have in mind with your artist. However, if your artist discourages your idea, listen to them. If your artist says your idea may not turn out great, know that they have a point because they are the expert in the area.

4. Failing to research about the artist

Tattoo (Bustle)

Know their charges as well as their work. Look for pictures of their past work, ask people they have worked with and stalk them on Instagram and Facebook. Also, talk to them and ask all the questions you have to make sure you not only trust them but also their work.

5. Making hasty decisions

Don’t just get a tattoo because you think it’s cool or you saw your friend with one. Think about it first and also think about the design, placement, as well as the meaning.