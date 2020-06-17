First of all, you should never forget to apply sunscreen in the morning. Whether you are leaving the house or you will be indoors, it’s important for protecting your skin from damage by the sun rays. Being exposed to the sun for long hours can cause sunburns although the results may not be as bad if you apply sunscreen.

To relieve the effects of sunburn, try these natural remedies:

1. Teabags

Used teabags

After enjoying your cup of tea, don’t throw away the teabags. Instead, soak them in cool water and place them on the affected area. Teabags also help in depuffing your eyes after a night with no sleep.

2. Potatoes

Peel a potato, clean it well with cool water and use it to rub the burns. It’s a quick and refreshing solution.

3. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera (Courtesy)

Aloe Vera will not only help in relieving the pain but also speed up the healing process since it contains anti-inflammatory properties. Slice the Aloe Vera leaf and spread the gel directly on the affected area.

4. Oatmeal

oats

Oatmeal too has anti-inflammatory properties hence making it a good solution for sunburns. Make a paste with oatmeal, honey, milk and apply it on the burns. Leave it for 20 minutes and rinse. Alternatively, put oatmeal in your bathtub and soak there for 20 minutes.

5. Cucumbers

Cucumber

They are even better when chilled. Rub the cold slices of cucumber on the burns and turn to the cooler side when they become warm for a skin-soothing experience.

6. Plain yoghurt

Coat the area with plain yoghurt and leave it for some minutes before wiping. The probiotics and the good enzymes in natural yoghurt will speed up the healing process and relieve the symptoms.

7. Baking soda

baking soda

Put some baking soda in your bathing water and soak in it for 20 minutes. It’s soothing, relieves itchiness and combats inflammation.