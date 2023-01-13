New study shows women are angrier than ever

In more than 150 countries, more than 120,000 respondents have been asked questions by the Gallup World Poll each year about how they were the day before. They all had negative feelings including rage, despair, tension, and worry.

Additionally, according to the survey, even though both genders have had negative feelings over the years, women seem angrier. Even though in 2012, both women and men felt similar feelings of stress and anger, it's worse now.

In Cambodia, 17% more women than males said they felt angry, and Pakistan and India, 12% more women said they felt angry.

Why is this so common? More than ever women have to pursue their careers as well as take care of the family and that is a lot to handle.