New study shows women are angrier than ever

Temi Iwalaiye

As society progresses, women seem more angry.

Women are more angry than ever [pexels]
Women are more angry than ever [pexels]

A new study explains that women frequently report feeling more irate, sad, anxious, and worried than men do. Even though women have more freedom than ever in history, they are not happy.

In more than 150 countries, more than 120,000 respondents have been asked questions by the Gallup World Poll each year about how they were the day before. They all had negative feelings including rage, despair, tension, and worry.

Additionally, according to the survey, even though both genders have had negative feelings over the years, women seem angrier. Even though in 2012, both women and men felt similar feelings of stress and anger, it's worse now.

In Cambodia, 17% more women than males said they felt angry, and Pakistan and India, 12% more women said they felt angry.

Why is this so common? More than ever women have to pursue their careers as well as take care of the family and that is a lot to handle.

While some people feel that denial of reproductive rights like abortion and policing of women’s bodies by society might be a reason why they feel angry and irate but more people believe that women are overstretching themselves without help and support and this makes them irritable and angry.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

