There is no better time to give your hair a break and just let it be than now. If you are one of those working from home, our bet is that you no longer visit the salon. There are no events to attend and you don't have spend much money to get that killer hairstyle. After all, if need be, you can always grab a wig or a hat without worrying what's beneath it.

And, unlike wigs that need some skills on how to style and detangle, a hat saves you all that pain. It's as simple as grabbing it, wearing it and looking yourself in the mirror just to make sure it's properly styled. Amazing, huh?

Wondering what type of hat you should go for? Have a look at these photos from celebrities and borrow some styles that could fit you:

1. Avril Nyambura

Singer Avril Nyambura (Instagram)

2. Actress Nyce Wanjeri

Nyce Wanjeri (Instagram)

3. Media personality Anita Nderu

Anita Nderu (Instagram)

4. Media personality Amina Abdi Rabar

Amina Abdi (Instagram)

5. Mother-in-law's actress Jacky Vike (Awinja)

Jacky Vike (Instagram)

6. Inooro TV's news anchor Muthoni Mukiri

Muthoni Mukiri (Instagram)

7. Tanasha Donna

Tanasha Donna (Instagram)

8. Youtuber Joy Kendi

Joy Kendi (Instagram)

9. Catherine Kamau

Catherine Kamau (Instagram)

10. Maxine Wabosha

Wabosha Maxine (Instagram)

