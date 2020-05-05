Jumpsuits are a girl’s best friend. I know you might be thinking, ‘jumpsuits are not my style. My body isn’t for jumpsuits’ and all that. But hey, try them out first before you say no. Even if it’s just one or two outfits, a girl got to own a jumpsuit.

If still in doubt, these amazing reasons might convince you to visit the store near you and purchase one:

1. Endless ways to style them

Ankara Jumpsuit Style

Jumpsuits are not like a skirt or a trouser suit that must be worn in a specific way. With jumpsuits, you have so many ways to style them to pull different looks. You can do a classy belt, a blazer, heels or even sneakers depending on the type of jumpsuit you are wearing. In short, you can never run out of options when it comes to styling jumpsuits.

2. Anyone can wear a jumpsuit

Betty Kyallo rocking a jumpsuit (Instagram)

Yes, you read that right. Anyone can rock a jumpsuit despite their body shape or height. With jumpsuits, there is always something for everyone. There jumpsuits that flatter the slender type, the curvaceous type and even those with belly fat and want to conceal it. The secret is to get one that flatters your body and you can do that with the help of your stylist or a friend.

3. They save you time

They are simply the best when you have no time to look for matchy-matchy outfits. It’s one complete outfit and you just need to slide in it and you are good to go.

4. You can pull out a modern or old school look

Why every girl needs a jumpsuit (Pinterest)

Depending on how you style your jumpsuit, you can pull out a retro or modern look. If you want the retro look, for instance, you can wear the wide-legged jumpsuit that gives you that 70’s look. For a modern look, get a fitting jumpsuit and style it with classy heels.

5. Stylish and sexy

Isn’t this obvious huh? Anyway, apart from giving you a sexy and stylish look, jumpsuits are not so common so you will be standing out.

6. Can be worn to several occasions

Jumpsuits you can wear to the office (Pinterest)

You can wear a jumpsuit to work, wedding, parties, and the options are endless. Styling, however, determines where you wear the jumpsuit.

7. They are super comfy

Well, they might not be the best when it comes to visiting the bathroom. But with jumpsuits, so long as it’s well-fitting, it covers most parts of your body and you can do almost anything when wearing it. I mean, you could dance comfortably in a jumpsuit, ride a bike, a horse or jump over the fence if you have to.