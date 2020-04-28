With the listed below hacks, you can solve simple wardrobe problems at home. You don’t have to visit the fundi every time to have something fixed.

1. Tucking bell-bottomed jeans in boots

Tucking boots into jeans (Q985)

Usually, we wear boots with skinny jeans because they are easy to tuck into the boot. What if your only clean pair of jeans is the bell-bottomed type and you have to wear them with boots? The secret is to carefully fold the wider part of your jeans vertically, then wear socks that are long enough to cover the folded part before wearing your boots.

2. Unsticking a zipper

Zipper(cut it out, stitch it up)

If your zipper gets stuck, all you need to do is rub bar soap or crayon on both sides of the zipper. It should get it fixed.

3. Prevent your jeans from fading

White Vinegar

Wouldn’t all love our jeans to always look new whenever we wear them? With some denim, however, you wash once and they change the colour completely. To prevent your jeans from fading, add white vinegar to the rinsing water.

4. Get your jeans to fit you

After putting on some pounds, you might still want to wear your old jeans that no longer fit. But have you tried to make it stretch? It’s possible. Wear it, try to do some squats or yoga moves in it and it will stretch and fit without feeling too tight.

5. Get your new shoes to fit you

Heels

New shoes can hurt when first worn and might need to be worn severally before they stop causing blisters. But you can also prevent all that by stretching them a little bit so that they fit you. To make this happen, you will need to fill freezer bags with water and put them in your shoes. Then put your shoes in a clean bag and leave them in the freezer overnight.

6. Remove odour from your jeans

undefined Marco Verch/Flickr

Jeans do not need to be washed after every wear. If your jeans happen to have some odour and you have no time to clean them, just put them in a plastic bag and leave in the freezer overnight. By morning, all the odour will be gone.

Mistakes to avoid when wearing a jumpsuit

7. Keep your zipper up

No, don’t trash those pants whose zip can’t stay up. Instead, put a key ring in your zipper, zip up and put the key ring around your pant’s button. No more embarrassments.

8. Hide bra straps

Using safety pin to hide bra straps (The Lingerie Addict)

Got a sleeveless outfit but no strapless bra? No problem. A safety pin is all you need to pin those straps together at the back and they won’t show.