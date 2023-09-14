The sports category has moved to a new website.

Reusing condoms for multiple rounds is dangerous - Healthcare provider cautions

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

A healthcare provider, Abena Yeboah has warned the public against reusing condoms for multiple rounds of sex.

Condoms are not reusable

Her urgent message shed light on the significant risks associated with this behavior, particularly the alarming increase in cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) linked to this reckless habit.

Dr. Yeboah sounded this caution while speaking on the Prime Morning show and emphasized that the practice of reusing condoms is contributing to the surge in STI cases.

Many individuals opt to stretch the lifespan of a single condom across multiple sexual encounters.

She highlighted the dire consequences of such behavior, stating that it significantly raises the risk of transmission of STIs due to the compromised integrity of the condom.

Moreover, Dr. Yeboah expressed her concern that the lack of comprehensive sex education in schools and limited guidance from guardians are major factors fueling this dangerous practice.

She noted that the youth often rely on the internet and social media for information about sexual health, which can sometimes be misleading or incomplete.

This depth of proper education contributes to misconceptions surrounding condom use.

Dr. Yeboah elucidated that reusing condoms can lead to their deterioration, making them more susceptible to tearing during subsequent uses.

While condoms can tear for various reasons, using them for multiple ejaculations significantly increases the risk.

In conclusion, Dr. Abena Yeboah's urgent cautionary message on the Prime Morning show serves as a critical reminder of the importance of responsible sexual practices.

Reusing condoms is a dangerous habit that puts individuals at risk of STIs and underscores the pressing need for improved sex education.

It is imperative that the public heed Dr. Yeboah's warnings and prioritize the proper use and disposal of condoms to protect their sexual health and well-being.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

