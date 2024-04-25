8 must-know rights for kidney donors at KNH

Kidney donation is one of the most common organs donated of all the organs and embarking on the journey of kidney donation is a significant decision,

At Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), which is one the many facilities where the procedure act of organ donation is facilitated, donors play a crucial role in saving lives and offering hope to those in need of a kidney transplant.

One of the disclaimers the hospital has issued is that it does not support the sale of kidneys which is illegal in the country.

However, during this process, it's paramount for kidney donors to be aware of their rights throughout the donation process.

Understanding these rights ensures that donors are empowered, informed, and protected every step of the way, safeguarding their well-being and ensuring a positive donation experience.

Kenyatta National Hospital Pulse Live Kenya

Rights you should know before donating a kidney

1. Consent

Consent is the cornerstone of organ donation. It must be voluntary and informed, meaning donors should understand all aspects of the donation process, including the risks and benefits, without any coercion.

In many instances, donors are required to sign a consent form where they give the nod for the process to be undertaken.

Donors have the right to withdraw their consent at any point before the operation without facing any legal repercussions.

This right is fundamental to ensuring that the donation process remains voluntary.

2. Age

Donors typically must be of legal adult age. This legal stipulation is important as it ensures that the donor is capable of making informed and legally recognised decisions about their own health and body.

3. Medical and psychological evaluation

Legal protocols require that all potential donors undergo thorough medical and psychological evaluations to ensure that they are suitable for donation.

This not only protects the health of the donor but also ensures that the donation is safe for the recipient as well.

Pulse Live Kenya

4. Medical bill support

The Kenyatta National Hospital has more than once said it doesnt support organ sale which is illegal in most countries to sell organs including kidneys.

This ensures that kidney donation is a charitable act free from monetary compensation to prevent exploitation and commercialization of human parts.

Donors can, however, be reimbursed for legitimate expenses related to the donation process, such as medical bills, travel expenses, and lost wages.

5. Confidentiality

Donor and recipient confidentiality is protected by law in many countries. Information about the donor’s and recipient's identities can only be disclosed with their consent unless the law requires otherwise.

Test results and anything regarding the entire process is also a matter of confidentiliaty.

7. Post-donation rights

Donors should receive follow-up care as part of their rights. Legal standards typically require that donors have access to comprehensive post-operative care and long-term health monitoring to address any complications arising from the donation.

Pulse Live Kenya

8. Legal documentation