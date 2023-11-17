The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

6 body organs you can donate while still alive

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Living organ donation is a selfless act that can save or improve the lives of others.

6 body organs you can donate while still alive
6 body organs you can donate while still alive

Though some people do it for money and other reasons it’s still considered selfless and honorable because it’s almost always done for a good cause.

Here are some organs and tissues that can be donated while the donor is still alive:

1. Kidney: The most common organ donated by living individuals. People can live with just one healthy kidney, and a living kidney donation can significantly improve the quality of life for someone with kidney failure.

2. Liver: A portion of the liver can be donated, as the liver has the ability to regenerate. Both the donor and the recipient's livers will grow back to near-normal size within a few weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Lung: In some cases, a lobe of a lung can be donated. This is a less common type of living organ donation and is usually done between family members.

4. Pancreas: Islet cells from the pancreas can be transplanted to help treat diabetes. While it's less common than kidney or liver donation, it is still a viable option in some cases.

5. Intestine: A segment of the small intestine can be donated, although this is a complex and rare procedure usually reserved for specific medical conditions.

6. Bone marrow and stem cells: These can be donated to treat various blood disorders, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and certain genetic diseases.

Donation is typically done through a process called apheresis.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's important to note that living organ donation involves careful medical and psychological evaluations to ensure the safety and well-being of both the donor and the recipient.

Additionally, the decision to donate should be made voluntarily, without any coercion.

Living organ donation is a significant and altruistic decision that requires careful consideration and discussion with medical professionals.

Recommended articles

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

6 body organs you can donate while still alive

6 body organs you can donate while still alive

Men: 10 things you should avoid doing to your pregnant partner

Men: 10 things you should avoid doing to your pregnant partner

Here are 6 health benefits of eggs and how many you can eat in a day

Here are 6 health benefits of eggs and how many you can eat in a day

Anticipation grows for Otile Brown & Rayvanny's upcoming show in Mombasa

Anticipation grows for Otile Brown & Rayvanny's upcoming show in Mombasa

10 tips to help you stop stalking your ex

10 tips to help you stop stalking your ex

5 things you shouldn't eat while hungover

5 things you shouldn't eat while hungover

For men: Sex positions that are harmful to the prostate

For men: Sex positions that are harmful to the prostate

7 things to avoid as a classy lady

7 things to avoid as a classy lady

For ladies: 11 reasons to think twice before falling in love with your bestie's ex

For ladies: 11 reasons to think twice before falling in love with your bestie's ex

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Foods that protect your prostate

11 foods that protect your prostate

Some sex positions can harm your prostate health

For men: Sex positions that are harmful to the prostate

Healthy ways to suppress your libido (Opinionated Male)

5 healthy ways to suppress your libido

Black Mamba bike

Interesting story of the Black Mamba bicycle that turns 123 years old in 2023