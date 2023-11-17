Though some people do it for money and other reasons it’s still considered selfless and honorable because it’s almost always done for a good cause.
6 body organs you can donate while still alive
Living organ donation is a selfless act that can save or improve the lives of others.
Here are some organs and tissues that can be donated while the donor is still alive:
1. Kidney: The most common organ donated by living individuals. People can live with just one healthy kidney, and a living kidney donation can significantly improve the quality of life for someone with kidney failure.
2. Liver: A portion of the liver can be donated, as the liver has the ability to regenerate. Both the donor and the recipient's livers will grow back to near-normal size within a few weeks.
3. Lung: In some cases, a lobe of a lung can be donated. This is a less common type of living organ donation and is usually done between family members.
4. Pancreas: Islet cells from the pancreas can be transplanted to help treat diabetes. While it's less common than kidney or liver donation, it is still a viable option in some cases.
5. Intestine: A segment of the small intestine can be donated, although this is a complex and rare procedure usually reserved for specific medical conditions.
6. Bone marrow and stem cells: These can be donated to treat various blood disorders, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and certain genetic diseases.
Donation is typically done through a process called apheresis.
It's important to note that living organ donation involves careful medical and psychological evaluations to ensure the safety and well-being of both the donor and the recipient.
Additionally, the decision to donate should be made voluntarily, without any coercion.
Living organ donation is a significant and altruistic decision that requires careful consideration and discussion with medical professionals.
